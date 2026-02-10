‘What an Imbecile’: Canada’s PM Takes the High Road as Trump’s Threat to Block Project Backfires—Now He faces Blowback That Could Cost Americans

Canada’s prime minister took the high road this week after President Donald Trump erupted into yet another unhinged threat, this time vowing to block a massive cross-border infrastructure project that exists largely because Trump himself once backed it.

In a sprawling and erratic social media rant on Monday, Trump threatened to block the opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge, a long-planned crossing between Detroit and Windsor, unless Canada hands over ownership and compensation to the United States.

The outburst instantly backfired, exposing a familiar pattern: Trump raging against a project he previously endorsed, while handing Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney a chance to look measured, factual, and presidential by comparison.

Trump accused Canada of treating the United States “very unfairly for decades” and falsely claimed the bridge contains “virtually no U.S. content,” insisting America gets “Absolutely NOTHING!” unless his demands are met.

He went further, asserting the U.S. should own at least half the bridge, despite the fact that Canada financed the project, and veered into outright absurdity by warning that if Canada deepens trade ties with China, Beijing would somehow ban ice hockey and eliminate the Stanley Cup.

The problem for Trump is that the facts, and his own record, undercut the tantrum.

Trump, in the middle of his latest unhinged Truth Social screed, claims that if Canada makes a trade deal with China, "the first thing China will do is terminate ALL Ice Hockey being played in Canada, and permanently eliminate The Stanley Cup." pic.twitter.com/2ZbUmF1P7O — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 9, 2026

While the Obama administration granted the initial presidential permit for the bridge, Trump explicitly embraced the project during his first term. In 2017, he and then-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a joint statement calling the bridge a “vital economic link” and pledging to push for its rapid completion. Construction began in earnest during Trump’s presidency. Now, in his second term, he is attacking the same deal as if it were someone else’s mistake.

That contradiction did not go unnoticed.

Trump’s attempt to flex power over Canada only underscored his growing isolation and handed Carney an unexpected opening. While Trump shouted, contradicted himself, and conjured imaginary hockey crackdowns, Canada’s prime minister responded with receipts, restraint, and a reminder of who actually built the bridge.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Carney calmly dismissed the threat and reminded Trump of the basic reality.

Canada paid for the bridge; ownership is shared with the state of Michigan, and American steel and workers were involved in construction. Rather than escalating the fight, Carney framed the project as a symbol of cooperation, one that benefits workers and businesses on both sides of the border.

“This is a great example of cooperation between our countries,” Carney said, striking a tone that stood in stark contrast to Trump’s grievance-soaked post.

Behind the scenes, the episode also revealed how Trump’s erratic governing style is creating new enemies where none previously existed. Officials connected to the project expressed disbelief rather than deference.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens called Trump’s threat “just insane,” noting that several of the president’s claims were flatly wrong.

Michigan Democrats were even more blunt, warning that Trump’s posture would boomerang directly onto his own voters. Sen. Elissa Slotkin described the bridge as a major economic win for the region and accused Trump of putting personal spite ahead of American interests.

“To threaten the Gordie Howe Bridge is to shoot yourself in the foot,” Slotkin said, warning that blocking the project would raise costs, disrupt supply chains, and kill jobs in Michigan.

Even Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office signaled confidence that Trump’s threat would not stick. Her spokesperson said the bridge will open “one way or another,” calling it good for Michigan workers and the auto industry.

The outburst initially deepened Trump’s personal feud with Carney, who has increasingly positioned himself as a vocal critic of economic bullying by powerful nations. At the World Economic Forum in Davos earlier this year, Carney warned that the global rules-based order is breaking down as larger countries use tariffs and coercion to strong-arm smaller ones, a message widely seen as a pointed rebuke of Trumpism. Carney later confirmed the warning was intentional, and Trump responded by rescinding an invitation to include Canada in his self-styled “Board of Peace.”

Although Carney downplayed Trump’s baseless comments, in a high-road moment that left Trump exposed and his threat hollow, another Canadian turned up the heat on Trump.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford signaled Tuesday that the province is ready to escalate its U.S. liquor ban, saying bluntly that the dispute ends only when the tariffs do.

He told reporters that he was prepared to “double down” on the U.S. liquor ban if needed.

“You want to fix it? Get rid of the tariffs,” he said.

Online, Trump’s bridge rant was met with widespread mockery, with critics comparing the post to a garbled briefing gone wrong.

"What an imbecile. He's the one that imposed the trade war and somehow thinks that entitles him to govern Canada while saying lunatic shit about hockey?" one X user wrote.