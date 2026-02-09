‘Shoot You Like They Shoot Others!’: Older Karen Takes Racism to New Lows In T.J.Maxx Parking Lot and It’s All on Video

A hateful older white woman turned a simple parking lot disagreement into a full-blown racist attack, threatening to call ICE on a Latina who simply wanted to get some shopping done at a T.J.Maxx store in Florida.

In a Feb. 6 video on X, a grandmotherly-looking woman is shown sitting behind the driver’s wheel of her idling car in a parking lot as she unleashes her rage on a Latina pedestrian, who, as a pedestrian, presumably has the right of way.

A still from a viral video catches a Florida woman in the middle of a racist rant. (Photo: X/Ed Krassen

“You don’t tell me what to do. F*ck you, c-nt,” said the white woman, who held her phone in one hand to film the shopper. She then resorted to a drastic, and rather bizarre threat, asking the Latina: “Do you want an Uzi up your ass?”

While we don’t know what happened leading up to the tantrum, as it wasn’t caught on film, the threats were clearly outrageous — and illegal. In Florida, verbally threatening to kill or cause bodily injury, even when a weapon is not present, constitutes criminal assault.

After some talk about calling 911, the Latina shopper generously took the high road, saying “God bless you,” to which the woman told her, “I hate you,” and then called her a “blasphemous f*cking c*nt.”

Shockingly, the clueless harassment continued, and the video ended with the woman threatening to gun down the Latina.

This is discussing. It took place in the city I live in.



A woman walking into a TJ Maxx in Fort Myers, Florida was targeted by a MAGA Karen because of her skin color.



MAGA Karen tells the Hispanic woman:



“I’ll call ICE… I hope they shoot you like the others.”



This is what… pic.twitter.com/46H0vaf3Cm — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) February 6, 2026

“Go back to where you came from. We don’t want you… I’m calling ICE,” she continued. “I’m going to shoot you like they shoot others.”

Within days, the X post was inundated with hundreds of comments and now has more than 600,000 views. While most people on X have been condemning the woman’s verbal abuse, there are some outliers who actively chosen to ignore the racism on display. “How do you know it was her skin color and not her attitude?” asked one, followed by a claim that the interaction must have been “staged for clicks.”

But the majority are calling it a hate crime. As one commenter put it:

“Threatening someone with ICE or a gun fight just because of the color of their skin is simply evil. No one should feel unsafe shopping in their own neighborhood. This type of racist behavior is a disgrace to our society.” Others noted that driving while holding a phone in Florida is also a ticketable offense.

Another wrote: “The young lady handled it quite well. Big Props,” followed by “MAGA Karen is now Famous. Welcome to ‘X’ Boomer, where your racist rants live on in perpetuity.”