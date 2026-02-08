‘They’re Not About to Outsmart Him!’: Trump Ally Pulls Another Bully Move on the Clintons — Until Bill Steps In, Flips the Script, and Ends It on the Spot

President Donald Trump’s sudden shift toward restraint wasn’t taken as goodwill — it was taken as weakness. Within hours, the Clintons responded with a coordinated counterstrike that left no doubt they were done playing defense and fully prepared to pull the entire confrontation into the open.

Trump’s unusually restrained comments came as Republicans moved to haul the Clintons before Congress as part of the ongoing Epstein inquiry, a moment that should have favored Trump given his years oftrying to tether Bill Clinton to the disgraced financier.

Former President Bill Clinton is calling Trump ally James Comer to the public square over Epstein scandal. (Credit: Getty Images)

The pivot backfired and it became unmistakable when Bill Clinton stepped in.

Thursday evening, House Oversight Chair James spoke to Fox News confirming the deposition will remain private as the Clintons originally agreed. “The deposition is for substance. This is a serious investigation. The purpose of the investigation is to get justice for the victims, and why the government failed the victims, and who the bad guys were and if they can be held accountable,” Comer said.

“The Clintons are trying to play the victim card. The victims of Epstein are the victims, not the Clintons,” he added.

But in a move that caught Republicans off guard, Clinton’s press team blasted out an email urging the public to pressure Comer to stop hiding behind closed-door depositions and hold hearings in full view of cameras. A public fight could turn the tables.

Republican Oversight Chairman James Comer refuses to hold a public hearing for HIllary Clinton’s deposition: Committee hearings are more for entertainment than for substance. pic.twitter.com/mfIBIKKDnu — Acyn (@Acyn) February 6, 2026

In a separate post on X Friday afternoon, Clinton doubled down. “Now, Chairman Comer says he wants cameras, but only behind closed doors. Who benefits from this arrangement? It’s not Epstein’s victims, who deserve justice,” Clinton asked. “Not the public, who deserve the truth. It serves only partisan interests. This is not fact-finding, it’s pure politics.

“I will not sit idly as they use me as a prop in a closed-door kangaroo court by a Republican Party running scared,” he continued. “If they want answers, let’s stop the games & do this the right way: in a public hearing, where the American people can see for themselves what this is really about.”

The message was clear: if Republicans wanted spectacle, Clinton was ready to give them one — on his terms.

And the public is ready for it all.

“Bill Clinton is a Rhodes Scholar. They’re not about to outsmart him,” raved one critic on Threads.

“Say what you wish about the Clinton’s but please understand that they are not here to play with this current excuse of an administration!” wrote another.

Another added, “Bill’s ready to burn it down, and I am here for it” and “PERIODT. Come out swinging…”

Hillary Clinton kicked off the challenge hours earlier.

“For six months, we engaged Republicans on the Oversight Committee in good faith,” Clinton wrote in a post on X. “We told them what we know, under oath. They ignored all of it. They moved the goalposts and turned accountability into an exercise in distraction.”

In a follow-up post, Clinton took direct aim at Comer and dared him to stop posturing.

“So let’s stop the games,” she wrote. “If you want this fight, @RepJamesComer, let’s have it — in public. You love to talk about transparency. There’s nothing more transparent than a public hearing, cameras on. We will be there.”

The response spread quickly. Clinton’s first post alone racked up more than 1.6 million views and thousands of reposts as supporters celebrated the sudden reversal of roles.

“Hillary said put it on the floor!!!!” an Instagram user proclaimed.

“Sooo when the current president gonna be held in contempt,” another asked pointedly.

The Clintons’ aggressive posture stood in sharp contrast to Trump’s awkward attempt, just days earlier, to strike a conciliatory tone.

Speaking from the Oval Office on Feb. 3, Trump surprised observers by praising both Clintons after years of demanding Hillary be jailed and relentlessly invoking Bill Clinton’s ties to Epstein.

Trump: "They wanted me to go to jail for the rest of my life. Then it turned out I was innocent. Very innocent. I have a friend who said 'you have to be the most honest person anywhere in the world.'" pic.twitter.com/KtzATuRnXv — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 3, 2026

“I think it’s a shame, to be honest,” Trump said when asked about their upcoming testimony. “I always liked him. Her, she’s a very capable woman… smarter, smart woman.”

The moment raised eyebrows, especially given Trump’s long-running effort to cast the Clintons as central villains in the Epstein scandal — even as his own name appears thousands of times in the released Epstein files, according to multiple reports.

Trump’s attempt to sound magnanimous quickly unraveled when he pivoted to grievance.

“They went after me like they wanted me to go to jail for the rest of my life,” Trump claimed, falsely insisting he was “very innocent.”

In reality, Trump was convicted of 34 felony counts in 2024 for falsifying business records and was found liable in civil court for sexually assaulting writer E. Jean Carroll.

Online, Trump’s sudden praise of Hillary Clinton was read less as goodwill and more as panic.

Social media erupted over Trump’s comments on the Clintons, especially Hillary.

“He’s freaking out if he’s talking nice about a lady that he’s wanted in jail for practically his entire political career,” a Threads user pointed out.

Another agreed, “They are going to take him down.”

And this gleeful comment, “They’re coming for you Orange boy,” with three laughing emojis, above a post on X by Hillary Clinton.

“He thinks he can show love to the Clintons and get out of this. Lmao,” another mocked.

The following day, Trump doubled down on the softer tone during an interview with NBC’s Tom Llamas, claiming he was “bothered” by people going after the Clintons — even as his allies continued pressing the issue behind the scenes.

That dissonance only strengthened the Clintons’ hand.

Democrats quickly warned Republicans they were setting a precedent they would regret, signaling that subpoena power cuts both ways. Rep. Ted Lieu made clear Democrats would not drop the Epstein trail, adding that Trump himself could face questioning under oath if the balance of power shifts.

Meanwhile, the Justice Department’s recent release of millions of Epstein-related documents — many heavily redacted — has kept the controversy alive, with additional disclosures expected. The names already surfaced span global elites, including Trump, Bill Clinton, billionaires, foreign officials, and members of royal families.

Against that backdrop, Trump’s effort to tamp down the Clinton confrontation looks less like strategy and more like miscalculation. By trying to play nice while quietly letting others absorb the fallout, he underestimated his opponents — and walked directly into a public challenge he can’t control.

The Clintons, for their part, appear eager to see it through.