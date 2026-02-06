‘All This at a PRAYER BREAKFAST?!’: Trump Brags About Religion on Live TV — Then Melts Down When a Prayer Interrupts His Meal

President Donald Trump used the stage at this year’s National Prayer Breakfast to brag about religion and Bible sales, before having a meltdown over one interruption.

Speaking Thursday before a bipartisan crowd of U.S. and international leaders, including El Salvador President Nayib Bukele, the 79-year-old president delivered free-flowing remarks that jumped from global issues to faith.

At one point, Trump leaned into statistics meant to signal momentum, mixing applause lines with personal asides about what he characterized as America’s religious revival.

“In 2025, more copies of the Holy Bible were sold in the United States than at any time in the last 100 years,” he stated, pausing as the room reacted. “How about that? How about that? Did you know that, Mr. Speaker?”

Trump then turned toward House Speaker Mike Johnson, whom he described as someone who “does not hide” his faith, before shifting into a food story meant to illustrate Johnson’s faith.

“You know, Mike Johnson is a very religious person,” Trump said. “He’ll say to me sometimes at lunch, ‘Sir, may we pray?’”

Trump paused, as if he were offended that someone would have him wait to eat his food, then reenacted his response. “I’ll say, ‘Excuse me? we’re having lunch.’”

The room laughed as Trump let the moment stretch like it was comedy hour before waving it through. “OK — it’s OK with me,” he added.

He quickly returned to praise, calling Johnson “popular” and saying he was doing “an unbelievable job.” Trump repeated the compliment, then leaned back into the religious framing.

“So I think God is watching over you. God is watching over him,” he said, before turning the joke inward. “I don’t know about me,” Trump said adding, “So I hang around him because I feel unprotected a little bit.”

The National Prayer Breakfast, an annual bipartisan and interfaith gathering, has long been a space where Trump blends politics and religion, with attendees such as Paula White, his “spiritual adviser,” who was present again this year, as she had been in 2025. Those moments resurfaced quickly, leaving social media stunned at his behavior.

“Is he seriously mocking prayer at the national prayer breakfast??” one person wrote on Threads.

Others couldn’t believe the scene of events that took place, as one said, “All this at a PRAYER BREAKFAST?? Gotta love RELIGIOUS HYPOCRISY at its finest!!”

“He’s at the National Prayer Breakfast and he doesn’t pray, uses the Bible for a prop and can’t name a Bible verse,” another added.

“So at a prayer breakfast so-called Christian Trump openly says he’s not open to a prayer because he’s eating?” someone else asked.

On X, one user wrote, “Trump can’t fathom that people actually pray.”

Red Letter Christian sees his constant leaning into religion, after his life of well-documented gluttony and sinfulness, as a way to pander to his evangelical MAGA base.

In 2015, Trump told religious leaders, “I think if I do something wrong, I just try and make it right. I don’t bring God into that picture. I don’t.”

At a Turning Point USA event, Trump later told a crowd, “I love you Christians,” before delivering a phrase that sparked debate over whether he had just said he was not one himself.

In November 2025, Trump attempted to frame a policy announcement in biblical terms, saying, “The Bible tells us that one of the measures of any society is how it cares for vulnerable children and orphans.”

His light-hearted remarks at this year’s National Prayer Breakfast landed as jokes in the room, but the broader reaction told a messier story, especially as House Speaker Mike Johnson faced blowback over a separate attempt at relatability that felt strained rather than sincere.

As just a few months ago, the House speaker appeared alongside his wife, Kelly Johnson, on “The Katie Miller Podcast.” Asked about the most surreal experience of his job, Johnson cited a UFC event attended with Kid Rock, Jelly Roll, and Elon Musk.

When Miller followed up — “You know who Jelly Roll is?” — Johnson replied, “Do I know?” flashing a Hawaiian “shaka” sign. “Yes. We have selfies together. There’s one hanging in my office.”

The clip circulated widely, with viewers focusing less on Johnson’s answer and more on the hand gesture itself. To many, he came off corny.