‘What Happened?’: Trump Abruptly Ends Briefing After a Sudden Medical Scare That Sends Staff Scrambling — and Viewers Are Still Looking for Details

President Donald Trump is accustomed to having the spotlight on him at all times, even when inappropriate.

The POTUS was caught looking miffed when he attended the world premiere of his wife’s documentary, “Melania,” recently, and reporters asked the first lady questions as he stood by with a grumpy expression. However, it was all Trump’s show as he gave a speech in the Oval Office, and a viral clip of the speech features someone else stealing the spotlight.

Donald Trump is forced to stop his speech after a girl faints in a resurfaced clip. (Photo: Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images)

‘Nurse?’: Trump Claims His Awkward Slow Walk Is on Purpose, Then Keeps Repeating Himself Until He Accidentally Exposes His Real Fear, and It’s Not Falling

A clip of Trump giving a speech in the Oval Office is making the rounds due to a young girl suddenly having to leave the room. The president was answering a question about Iran and the country’s civilian nuclear power program, and just as Trump uttered the words, “You all will be very unhappy. Your life, your life, your life will be in great danger, ” the girl seemed to faint as everyone turned around to look at what was happening, and she was seen exiting the room as a woman covered her mouth.

The White House said that the young girl “suddenly collapsed and appeared to faint.”

It appeared as though the woman was trying to limit the damage if the girl threw up in the Oval Office, and the clip was shared on Threads with the caption, “Oh Lord. Did he dookie on himself again?”

The clip was from Trump’s press conference at the swearing-in of Dr. Mehmet Oz as head of Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services in April 2025, and several people replied that they know why the girl suddenly became ill after one user asked, “What happened? I keep looking at the clip. I’m not sure what happened.”

“I think he s—t his pants and little girl smelled it and threw up,” replied one Threads user, which was a sentiment felt by many.

Trump has been rumored to wear diapers for a while, and he’s earned the nickname “Diaper Don” due to several instances of people who were standing behind the president being seen covering their noses. One user shared a photo montage of the nose-coverings with the text, “I see a pattern here.”

“Oh my God, did this putrid man just s—t himself again,” added another. “The little girl with her hand covering her mouth is a telltale sign that the smell is disgusting,” as another agreed. “The little girl almost threw up!!”

One user noted that kids lack self-control. “My guess is the smell is horrible but bearable enough for any adult to control themselves from reacting for long enough until the cameras stop rolling. A kid doesn’t have that kind of self-control. Kids are bad at lying.”

Another user shared a picture of Trump with a black mustache and the text, “Sh—tler.”

“Maybe we don’t elect OLD white men and see how it goes. I seem to remember a younger black man doing a great job while not sh—tting himself,” another suggested.

Trump’s son, Don Jr., is also rumored to have earned the nickname “Diaper Don” because of his frequent bed-wetting in strangers’ beds after getting drunk at parties during his college days.