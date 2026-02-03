‘Looks Like the Redacted Epstein Files’: Viral Melania Look-Alike Photo Was Supposed to Be Cute Then Viewers Zoomed In and the Whole Thing Took a Darker Turn

Melania Trump‘s self-titled documentary has taken on a life of its own, receiving mixed reviews about her time and duties as first lady.

The film debuted in theaters worldwide over the weekend, reportedly pulling in far less than the $40 million Jeff Bezos and Amazon spent to make it. In recent years, studios have seen genuine, audience-driven excitement — like children showing up in costume for movies such as Barbie, turning screenings into shared cultural moments.

A photo of women dressed alike during a group outing to see ‘Melania’ sparked widespread online reactions about the movie and its audience. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Something resembling that same energy followed this release took place. Instead of children, seasoned faith-believers showed up in costume like mini-me’s to view “Melania.”

Robert Jeffress, Senior Pastor of First Baptist Dallas, shared a photo of ten white women standing together in a movie theater hallway, positioned directly in front of the “Melania” poster. Each woman wore a near-identical recreation of the white Hervé Pierre gown with a bold black zigzag stripe, the same one she wore to President Donald Trump’s inaugural ball in January 2025.

The women posed deliberately, angling their bodies in a way that highlighted both the dresses and their matching white shoes.

“Some of our ‘church ladies’ at the new movie MELANIA that includes my prayer for the President and First Lady,” Pastor Jeffress captioned the image on X.

The coordination was precise, almost theatrical, and the photo quickly spread beyond its original audience. What may have been intended as a show of admiration instead landed as something far more perplexing to viewers encountering it online.

“Holy Cringe!” one person gasped after looking at the photo. Another tweeted, “What in the stepford wives is happening here?”

The image was found disturbing and offensive by many online, including churchgoers.

Some of our “church ladies” at the new movie MELANIA that includes my prayer for the President and First Lady! @FLOTUS @POTUS pic.twitter.com/OzDupYdjm5 — Dr. Robert Jeffress (@robertjeffress) January 31, 2026

“As a Southern Baptist myself, let me just say this is the weirdest thing I’ve ever seen with a brag about praying to top it off. Yeesh,” one believer wrote.

One blunt social media user joked, “They look like Little Debbie Zebra Cakes.”

Still others flagged odd inconsistencies in the hands and other details as signs the image was likely generated by AI.

“Please tell me this is AI.”

“I think it’s AI. Zoom into the movie poster and you’ll see some characteristics of an AI photo.”

“Has to be. These are literally not the same women. Unless there are different groups of women dressing like zebras to go sit in a theater alone.”

“The dress was the giveaway as well. The slit has the black stripe going down the right side for the right half of them and the left side for the ladies on the left. But if it is all the same dress, the black stripe should go down the same side of the slit for all.”

Melania’s inauguration dress received a scathing review from a reporter for The Atlantic, who wrote an article titled, “The Melania Trump Documentary Is a Disgrace” after her documentary. In it, they reportedly wrote, “Melania shows off her custom-made inauguration gown, stark white with black ribbons overlaying it, a dress that now looks unavoidably like the redacted Epstein files.”

The latter part of that statement was a dig at her husband and his honorable mention among the hundreds of files released by the government over the past few months.

Here’s a line from Sophie Gilbert's review of the Melania movie.



"Melania shows off her custom-made inauguration gown, stark white with black ribbons overlaying it, a dress that now looks unavoidably like the redacted Epstein files." pic.twitter.com/G4bxFYYvhM — ᗰᗩƳᖇᗩ (@LePapillonBlu2) January 31, 2026

This should not be a shock, as many of the women who support the administration have admired Melania and adore her look.

There’s a well-documented phenomenon in MAGA circles where many women end up sharing the same hyper-styled features — heavy bronzer, frozen expressions, inflated lips, and an almost interchangeable aesthetic. It’s so common it even has a nickname: the “Mar-a-Lago face,” a look that has quietly become the unofficial uniform of Trump-world femininity.

The viral moment occurred during a weekend after “Melania” premiered at the newly renamed Trump–Kennedy Center, which produced its own widely shared clip.

Melania arrived hand in hand with Trump for what initially appeared to be a standard red carpet photo call. Cameras flashed, photographers shouted directions, and then a blunt request to step to the side shifted the energy. Multiple photographers asked for Melania alone, prompting Trump to hesitate before stepping aside, visibly irritated.

In the circulating footage, his demeanor visibly changes as the focus seemed to move away from him.

As Melania walked forward on her own, photographers called out “Melania” and “Mrs. Trump,” drawing her closer to the cameras. Viewers fixated on her facial expression, noting a subtle shift in her smile once she was no longer standing beside her husband.

Initially, people thought the movie was not going to do well because poor early presales, a move that actually helped the Marvel film.

Despite that late response, the documentary still recorded an estimated $7 million opening weekend, according to figures reported Sunday, Feb. 1, according to USA Today. “Melania” made $2.9 million in ticket sales on the first day of its release on Jan. 30. That ironic enthusiasm stood in stark contrast to the backlash surrounding the film, which saw billboards featuring the movie poster and Melania’s face vandalized around the world even before its release.