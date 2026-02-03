‘We Don’t Care’: White Trump Supporter Allegedly Punches Black Congressman After Bragging About Being ‘White’ — Vile MAGA Trolls Jump In and Make It Worse



A man was arrested at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, after allegedly punching Democratic Rep. Maxwell Alejandro Frost in what the Black Florida lawmaker says was a racially charged assault.

Within hours, MAGA-aligned critics were already accusing Frost of fabricating the incident.

Rep. Maxwell Alejandro Frost (D-FL). Image via X.

According to Frost and festival officials, the alleged assault involved a white man telling Frost that former President Donald Trump would “deport” him, before resorting to violence. Police arrested the suspect at the scene, and Frost later said he was physically OK. Despite eyewitness accounts and the arrest, right-wing social media figures quickly cast doubt on Frost’s account, invoking conspiracy theories and comparisons to past high-profile hoaxes.

Last night, I was assaulted by a man at Sundance Festival who told me that Trump was going to deport me before he punched me in the face. He was heard screaming racist remarks as he drunkenly ran off. The individual was arrested and I am okay.



Thank you to the venue security and… https://t.co/Nhpj5rl3JO — Congressman Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@RepMaxwellFrost) January 24, 2026

The incident also reflects a broader context: the Trump administration has long amplified anti‑immigrant and racially charged rhetoric, from his 2018 “s—thole countries” comments about Haiti and other nations to recent federal enforcement actions that have turned deadly.

In Minneapolis, 37‑year‑old ICU nurse Alex Pretti was fatally shot by federal agents during immigration protests on Jan. 24, just weeks after Renée Good was killed by an ICE officer in the same city. Both deaths have sparked outrage and mass protests, even in freezing temperatures, underscoring how anti‑immigrant rhetoric and heightened enforcement tensions can have deadly consequences for everyday Americans.

The suspect in Frost’s case allegedly proclaimed pride in being “white” while in the restroom before attacking the congressman as he exited.

Christian Joel Young, 28, was arrested at the scene, according to court records, and hit with charges of aggravated burglary, assaulting an elected official, and assault. He had entered the “private party” without permission, according to Variety. Furthermore, the report notes that Young not only attacked Frost, but also a woman attending the event.

Frost, who is of Afro-Cuban descent and is the first Generation Z member of Congress, is a staunch critic of Trump and MAGA ideology. Despite Frost’s prominence and the clear circumstances of the alleged assault, many Trump-supporting social media users seized on his identity and political stance to mock the Florida lawmaker and cast doubt on the incident.

“Yeah. Never happened and we don’t care,” one X user wrote.

Another added: “Ask yourself: how many people at the Sundance Film Festival are going to clock a U.S. Congressman on the kisser…in broad daylight, in front of everyone? Give me a break. If you’re going to debut a sequel at Sundance, Congressman, I would avoid it being…Jussie Smollett 2.0.”

Others questioned why Frost was in Utah in the first place, despite his right to enjoy such an event. “Is that a perk for the House of Representatives???” one person questioned.

The Smollett reference recalls the 2019 controversy involving the Black actor, who claimed he was assaulted in a racially and homophobic motivated attack in Chicago. Police later alleged Smollett staged the incident, though he has consistently maintained his innocence. In 2025, he told Variety: “I can only tell you what did not happen. And what did not happen is the story that’s been out there for almost seven years, that somehow I would have even a reason to do something as egregious as this.”

Social media comparisons to Smollett have become a shorthand for questioning the credibility of Black figures reporting racially or politically motivated attacks, a lens now applied to Frost’s experience.

Frost’s experience also echoes other instances in which verified acts of intimidation against Black public figures are politicized or denied.

Ahead of the 2023 Colorado Springs mayoral election, racial slurs and a burning cross were placed on campaign signs targeting Black candidate Yemi Mobolade. Prosecutors later said the act was staged to generate sympathy, but Mobolade testified, “It felt very targeted against me, that symbol of hate, that history of the Ku Klux — KKK — was now directed toward me,” highlighting the emotional weight of racial intimidation.

Experts say this climate amplifies threats against Black lawmakers, who are increasingly facing harassment, intimidation, and attacks in both public and private settings. From high-profile assaults like Frost’s at the Sundance event to deadly incidents involving civilians such as Alex Pretti and Renee Good in Minneapolis, the combination of racially charged rhetoric, anti-immigrant messaging, and partisan hostility creates a climate in which both public figures and everyday Americans of color are made more vulnerable.

​​Republican Utah Gov. Spencer Cox condemned the alleged assault and emphasized that politically or racially motivated violence will not be tolerated in the state. He praised local authorities for their quick response, noting their efforts to apprehend the suspect and ensure justice for Frost.

The investigation into Frost’s alleged assault is ongoing, and the congressman stands by his account of the incident.