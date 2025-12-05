‘Get a Job, Emma’: Bruce Willis’ Wife Pushes Back as Critics Accuse Her of Living Off His Money While Leaving the Care to Others

Former British model Emma Heming is in hot water again after her appearance at the 2025 End Well conference in Los Angeles on Nov. 20.

Heming is married to “Die Hard” actor Bruce Willis, who was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia back in 2022, and the former Victoria’s Secret model gave a health update on her husband that is rubbing folks the wrong way.

Emma Heming is dragged by fans after giving an update on her husband Bruce Willis. (Photo: VCG/VCG via Getty Images)

‘She is Milking This’: Bruce Willis’ Wife Emma Faces Backlash After Daughters Are Left ‘Grieving’ While She’s Accused of Prioritizing Herself Amid Actor’s Diagnosis

The End Well conference is an annual event that aims to change how society talks about caregiving and end-of-life planning. Heming was on a panel at the event, and she got teary-eyed as she talked about the backlash she’s received for moving her husband out of his home.

Heming moved Willis out of the family home back in August to a home nearby, citing the need for him to have full-time care and for her two daughters to have their needs met. The couple shares 13-year-old Mabel and Evelyn, who is 11. Heming was widely criticized for the move given her financial means, and her latest comments have brought more backlash.

The 47-year-old said it was an “impossible” decision to move Willis into a different home, adding, “This is not how I envisioned our life.”

Bruce Willis' family will donate his brain for scientific research.



"This decision is a family one, but scientifically necessary to understand frontotemporal dementia," says his wife



Three years ago, Willis developed dementia and no longer recognizes his family. pic.twitter.com/mnugvoE0iB — Today In History (@historigins) November 25, 2025

Heming also said that those who aren’t on the “frontlines don’t have a say or a vote” on her husband’s care, or “beautiful blended family.”

“These are hard decisions,” she said. “I’m getting choked up thinking about it. … So I had to make the best and safest decision for our family and and I knew by being honest and open about it that it would be met with a lot of judgment. And what’s interesting about it is that the judgment comes from the outside, it doesn’t come from our family.”

People weren’t too kind after hearing her remarks, and they let Heming have it over it. One person brought the “Pulp Fiction” star’s ex-wife, Demi Moore, into it.

The couple was married for 13 years, and they share three daughters — Scout, 34, Tallulah, 31, and Rumer, 37. The fan wrote, “I don’t think Demi Moore would have done this to Bruce.”

“If you don’t want criticism, then quit putting your personal business on display,” wrote one reader. Another user replied, “I can’t stand this woman.”

“I’m sorry, I do understand how hard it is for her and the kids,” added another. “But it is his house that he is familiar with, and he is quality and they can afford in-home nursing. So I don’t see why he has to be in a separate house.”

“Is she going to stop talking about Bruce?” noted another irritated fan. “Get a job Emma and stop making your entire identity about your husband’s dementia. Those of us who’ve gone through it with a family member know that, at the very least, they deserve dignity. Please keep your husband’s illness private now. Take the time you’re spending on talking about him with him and your children.”

During a recent appearance on “Today,” Heming told Savannah Guthrie that her husband is “doing really well with an unkind disease.” Frontotemporal dementia is a progressive disease that affects the brain. As the disease progresses, personality, behavior and language changes can happen as the lobes in the brain shrink. People diagnosed with the disease live roughly 7-13 years after the diagnosis.

After Guthrie asked Heming how Willis was doing, she replied, “He is surrounded by love and care, and he is doing really well with an unkind disease.”

The two women spoke following an event in Washington, D.C., that honors military caregivers, the Hidden Heroes Gala.

“For us, now, our communication is different, but our connection is very much intact,” she added.

In her book, “The Unexpected Journey: Finding Strength, Hope, and Yourself on the Caregiving Path,” Heming says that she and the Willis family have decided to donate his brain to assist researchers in identifying brain alterations and to better understand frontotemporal dementia.