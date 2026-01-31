‘Gagged Him a Bit, LMAO’: GOP Staffer Tries to Smear Black Congresswoman with a Fake Quote — and Gets Publicly Dragged for Not Knowing How to Read

While average Americans struggle to make sense of an increasingly polarized America, they’re watching the agents of chaos work hard to sow division and spread false information, pushing neighbors even further apart.

They just don’t expect those agents of chaos to work for a U.S. senator, but that’s exactly the case in Wisconsin.

As the backlash against the Border Patrol killing of Veterans Affairs nurse Alex Pretti in Minneapolis on Saturday, Jan. 24, continues with ongoing protests in cities across the country, critics say a Republican in Milwaukee is stirring the pot, trying to rile up voters with lies and falsehoods.

Republican Paul Truess, the regional director for Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, bashed the state’s first African-American congresswoman, Democrat Gwen Moore, after Moore attended a protest to stand with her constituents.

Truess claimed in an online post on Wednesday, Jan. 28, that Moore, who traveled to Minneapolis after the Department of Homeland Security killings of Pretti and Renee Good and attended rallies in her 4th Congressional District in West Allis just outside Milwaukee, wore a sign at a protest on Sunday, Jan. 25, saying, “Hate Make Us Great.”

“Only our Congresswoman @RepGwenMoore would wear a sign on her chest with the words Hate Make US Great,” Truess said in the post on X.

But just like the brutal killings of Pretti and Good were captured on video, so was the protest Moore attended with a diverse group of her constituents.

The video clearly shows that’s not what Moore’s sign said.

The sign Moore is wearing clearly says, “HATE WON’T MAKE US GREAT.”

So, it’s strange that Truess would have made the statement on social media when it’s so evident what Moore’s sign actually said.

But the congresswoman wasn’t having any of it and called Truess out in epic fashion.

“My office is committed to supporting adult literacy services. Please contact my office for assistance,” Moore responded in her own post on X. “Gagged him a bit lmao,” another X user said.

Social media rallied to Moore’s side.

“Oh she devoured,” an X user proclaimed. Another X user, Jae Nicole, agreed, “Read his a– down, no pun intended lol.”

Poster Breezy chimed in, “And that’s how u read! Ate him right on up.”

“And that’s how you check a b—h,” X user Tyra stated.

Moore was, of course, acting in solidarity with her constituents in attending the protest after this month’s deadly DHS encounters in Minneapolis, as President Donald Trump faces a major pushback over his deadly immigration crackdown on Democratic-run cities.

Even Republicans, who have mostly gone along with the brutal ICE operations on non-violent immigrants, are beginning to criticize the administration as their poll numbers, along with Trump’s, plummet ahead of the 2026 mid-term elections.