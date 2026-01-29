‘He’s Rotting Away’: Trump’s Oversized Look Backfires In Real Time But One ‘Flabby’ Detail Has Viewers Zooming In on a Close-Up

President Donald Trump doesn’t want people to focus on his appearance, but he’s not getting his way online.

The former reality TV showman prefers that the public praise his lengthy purported accomplishments and looks rather than nitpick at his devolving money-making charm and seemingly withering figure.

“The Apprentice” star calls the shots on Capitol Hill, but social media is a far more ruthless realm that he’s yet to ruin with his authoritative grasp on the freedom of speech.

(Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images)

‘Piggy’s … Looks So Wrinkled?’: Trump’s Unexpectedly Unpolished Oval Office Look Sets Off a Wave of Speculation About What Happened Behind the Scenes

Because of that, his attempt at cosplaying the ultimate boss during a meeting with oil and gas executives in early January remains a buzzing topic, and the remarks are not very flattering.

Instead of looking like the man in charge, the 79-year-old political caricature looked decrepit, dazed, and as if he were swimming in his signature blue suit. His “uniform” often matches his lack of decorum with its out-of-season fabric and wrinkles, but a viral snapshot from the meeting has people doing a double-take for other reasons.

The candid image caught Trump with his elbows resting on the table before him, his hands loosely clasped together, his shoulders hunched over as if he were battling the stronghold of an impending nap, and his eyes locked in a downward gaze. What many saw was a deflated version of the man who first became president in 2016.

“Look how much weight he’s lost (or more likely muscle mass (I know know, but despite he’s fat he still has them),” an observer wrote. Another commenter noted, “He’s lost muscle tone in his flabby face. He was never ‘built’. Always soft, got flabby decades ago. This pic is a bit of an anomaly, and unguarded moment and photoshop tinting. His hair is still yellow his face is still painted orange for the cameras.”

😂😂😂Look at the shoulder pads on the jacket tonight! Guy thinks he playing middle linebacker!😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/zOtjRSgaGT — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 13, 2024

A closer inspection of the businessman shifted users’ focus to the flawed silhouette of health that his administration feverishly works to peddle to the world. “Look how big those shoulder pads are in his jacket. They are trying real hard to make this splotchy frail goblin not look like he’s rotting away in front of our eyes,” remarked a third individual.

A theory about the fashion enhancement, used to create a facade of broader shoulders, suggests, “The suits are getting larger because they’re having to hide all sorts of durable medical devices.”

A second person also connected the dots between Trump and his cabinet’s false messaging about him being the healthiest president in U.S. history. They wrote, “Trump’s tailor must be related to his doctor. Always creating the illusion of a robust and healthy old guy.”

i think trump's suits achieve what he wants to achieve, but you can see here one of the downsides of having a heavily padded shoulder. looks fine if you're standing still, like a robot. but when you move, the artifice reveals itself. a trade off. pic.twitter.com/wor8Q6wj3x — derek guy (@dieworkwear) March 5, 2025

Trump’s own rambling about not making it to heaven and admissions that he is frequently undergoing physicals and cognitive tests further fuel the discourse about him being unhealthy.

His often disheveled appearances, wrinkled clothes, and falling asleep in front of his cabinet during a broadcast meeting just make for great jokes from critics convinced his age is showing.

In the “The Superhuman President” interview published by New York magazine, the 79-year-old and his team made a concerted effort to dismantle the speculation. Trump boasted, “I feel the same as I did 40 years ago,” and that he weighs “about 235,” up 11 pounds from the purported 224 revealed in his April 2025 physical.