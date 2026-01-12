‘Trump Using a Walker?’: White House Posts Trump’s New Power Portrait, but Viewers Get Distracted by His ‘Propped Up’ Oval Office Lean

Every day, Donald Trump finds a new way to humiliate himself while others laugh at his expense.

The newest portrait of the president was intended to exude strength and power, but that mission quickly fell apart when close-ups led social media users to question exactly what they saw.

President Donald Trump’s latest Oval Office photo portrait has sparked a new round of mockery on the internet. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

‘I Thought It Was the Chair’: Trump Steps Out In a Suit So Bizarre Viewers Notice His Shoulders ‘Leaning Sideways’

The official White House Instagram account recently uploaded a black-and-white photograph of Trump leaning on his desk in the Oval Office.

According to the Instagram caption, Trump’s new photo was added to the Smithsonian Institution’s National Portrait Gallery in Washington. Reports also claimed references to the Republican politician’s two impeachment trials in his first term were removed from the museum.

Trump shared the same image, along with a close-up. The failed attempt to portray the 79-year-old grandfather as a dominant leader with a straight-faced depiction was met with criticism by many who insisted Trump looked weak.

“Hahahaha. Thinks he looks tough,” one person wrote on Threads in response to a screenshot of Trump’s National Portrait Gallery exhibit. A similar post read, “He thinks he’s so menacing. Pathetic.”

“Changed his portrait (again) to one he likes. This is not a good look (as it appears he just propped up off his walker),” another Trump critic expressed.

A closer look at the positioning of his hands left social viewers wondering if the image had been altered. “Was Trump using a walker and then you photoshopped the office in?” asked one person. Another said, “Looks like he’s ready for his old man walker…”

A more brutal comment read: “Hahahaha! I legit thought he was holding on to a walker as I scrolled by, had to come back for a double take.”

The mocking continued with one user joking, “His cankles can only support so much weight.”

This was the second time in the last four weeks that the White House sharing a photo of Trump backfired as the internet unleashed a torrent of one-liners mocking the oldest man ever inaugurated to the U.S. presidency.

On Dec. 23, the White House shared a snapshot of Trump and his wife, first lady Melania Trump, posing in front of Christmas decorations, an American flag, and the Presidential Seal. The parents of 19-year-old Barron Trump were dressed in formal wear for the photoshoot.

Like his desk-leaning picture that went viral over the last several days, Trump chose to scowl instead of smile while standing beside Melania, 55, who also had a stone-faced expression for the festive-themed portrait at the end of 2025.

Trump’s detractors had a field day making fun of the couple’s decision to adopt cold expressions to match the winter season’s weather, rather than opting for a joyous and warm look to celebrate the holidays.

Unlike his newly unveiled photo for the National Portrait Gallery, the holiday picture showed Trump standing straight up while holding hands with Melania. His upright posture did not give off the same elderly vibes as the recent White House image, but the MAGA frontman cannot avoid constant questions about his health.

The commander in chief has been dealing with a chronic venous insufficiency diagnosis since returning to the White House in January 2025. He has also been filmed with bruises on his hand, which his spokesperson has said were caused by constantly shaking hands.

Additionally, Trump was seen with swollen ankles numerous times over the last 12 months. That public information about the president’s condition is part of the reason observers speculated whether his new portrait was taken behind the desk to mask his possible physical ailments.

The concerns surrounding Trump’s well-being will remain a hot-button issue as the nation heads into the second year of his second term. Unfavorable optics will likely add fuel to the gossip fire that is spreading apprehension on whether the most powerful person on the planet has the rigor to perform his duties.