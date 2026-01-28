‘Ready to Knock the Ish Out of Him’: Viewers Notice What Ilhan Omar Did As Man Charged at Her Before Security Could Save Him, and MAGA Is in Shambles

Rep. Ilhan Omar was mid-sentence at a Minneapolis town hall when a man rushed the lectern and squirted what appeared to be an unidentified substance toward her. A moment later, viewers say she met with visible defiance before security intervened, and MAGA allies spun conspiracy theories.

The suspect was later identified as 55-year-old Anthony James Kazmierczak, who was taken into custody within seconds of soiling the congresswoman with a liquid that CNN reports was later identified as apple cider vinegar.



A man accused of threatening to kill Rep. Ilhan Omar already had a prior firearms conviction from 1998. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Omar had been sharply criticizing the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement in Minnesota and calling for the resignation of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, whose agency has overseen a sweeping federal crackdown in the city.

Video of the incident shows the Minnesota lawmaker stepping toward the man and raising her fist rather than retreating as he approached, immediately sending social media users, Omar supporters, and Trumpworld talking heads into a frenzy.

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) assaulted during town hall meeting: "Here's the reality that people like this ugly man don't understand; we are Minnesota strong and we will stay resilient in the face of whatever they might throw at us." pic.twitter.com/Ud5l3yP4lQ — CSPAN (@cspan) January 28, 2026

Online, many viewers focused on Omar’s reaction, praising her composure and fearlessness.

“Not even for a moment did she back away. Fierce,” one person wrote. Another commented, “Omg how she had to stop herself from opening a can of whoopa— on him because she remembered she’s in Congress.” Others were more blunt: “She was getting ready to knock the ish out of him,” someone added on Instagram.

But within hours, the incident became a flashpoint for right-wing outrage and conspiracy theories, with MAGA fans accusing Omar of staging the whole thing. One Threads user claimed, “A sitting Congresswoman who was really sprayed with something would’ve immediately been taken to hospital. This is hired actors and sick monstrous behavior by the Democrats.”

President Donald Trump echoed that skepticism when asked about the incident by ABC News’ Rachel Scott. Trump said he had not seen the video but nonetheless claimed Omar “probably had herself sprayed,” calling the congresswoman “a fraud” and dismissing the incident altogether. Critics noted the contradiction in asserting the event was staged while also insisting he hadn’t watched the footage.

Omar addressed the incident directly on social media later that day, striking an uncompromising tone. “I’m ok. I’m a survivor so this small agitator isn’t going to intimidate me from doing my work,” she wrote on X. “I don’t let bullies win. Grateful to my incredible constituents who rallied behind me. Minnesota strong.”

I’m ok. I’m a survivor so this small agitator isn’t going to intimidate me from doing my work.



I don’t let bullies win.



Grateful to my incredible constituents who rallied behind me. Minnesota strong. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 28, 2026

Her statement drew an immediate and vicious response from far-right figures like commentator Laura Loomer, who replied with a racist and xenophobic attack. “Nobody cares about your staged victim propaganda. Please go back to Somalia,” Loomer wrote. “We are getting really tired of people like you taking up space in our country.”

In recent weeks, Trump has repeatedly targeted Omar, the first Somali-American elected to Congress, with racially charged attacks and baseless claims about her loyalty, finances, and personal life, while also disparaging Somalia and Somali immigrants more broadly.

The incident underscores the increasingly volatile climate of public political events, where threats can escalate in an instant and be distorted online — and from the White House. Yet Omar’s refusal to back down sends a clear message: moments of intimidation will not silence her, and her response may set the standard for how lawmakers confront future threats.