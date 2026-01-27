‘Moron!’: White Trump Supporter Claims He Isn’t Racist After Ranting That ‘White People Come First, Then Minorities,’ Video Shows

A man in Suffolk County, New York, got an unexpected earful while peacefully protesting the Trump administration on his day off.

On January 16, Steven Lupo was holding a sign on a busy corner that read “Trump is not a King,” which triggered a bizarre racist meltdown by a passing driver that was partially caught on video. After flipping off Lupo and shouting, “I want a dictator,” the unnamed heckler made an illegal U-turn to get closer and continue the harassment, Lupo recounted in a .

A video still captures the face of a man involved in a racist confrontation. (Photo: Facebook/ Steven Lupo)

“I responded, ‘You want a white dictator,’ and he astonishingly responded, ‘Yes, I want a white dictator.’”

Lupo pulled out his phone, but the man drove away only to remerge minutes later after parking, this time up close and personal. Lupo kept his calm as the man stormed over to where he was standing and began railing against immigrants and people of color.

“White people come f*cking first, understand that. Then the f*cking minorities come,” he can be heard saying in a disheartening video that’s making the rounds on social media.

Lupo asked, “Oh, the minorities. So you’re not a racist?”

Demonstrating a shocking lack of self-awareness, the heckler replied, “No, I’m not a f*cking racist.”

“I was calling him a coward because he wouldn’t repeat on film that he wanted a dictator for white people,” Lupo wrote in his Facebook post, noting that the man had the audacity to say “let’s be civil” before launching into a diatribe of racism and hate.

After spewing a string of childish insults toward Lupo that went on for several minutes — including calling him a “moron” and “dumb” — the heckler finally left.

“My thoughts while talking to him was no one had ever challenged his positions and racism before,” wrote Lupo. “He didn’t seem to know how to process being challenged.”

Commenters on Instagram viewed the rant with a mixture of laughter and disgust. “The statement he just made is the absolute definition of racism,” wrote one. Many others agreed. “How ridiculous!” wrote one, while some joked about his long-windedness: “He is trying to convince himself, but it is not working 😂”

Most were left scratching their heads, asking, “How is this not racism?”