‘We Have Money!’: Black Target Shoppers Falsely Accused of Stealing Get Kicked Out Store After Manager Admits Security ‘Does It to Everybody’

File this under: Self-Checkout Nightmares. A recent viral video shows how a shopping spree went sideways for two Black women who believed they were racially profiled by a Target security guard.

Two unnamed women were in the swing of Christmas shopping at Target, filling two carts with toys and clothing, and chose to use the store’s self-checkout option.

A video screenshot shows the faces of a manager and a loss prevention officer at Target involved in a confrontation. (Photo: X/I Expose Racists)

After scanning and paying for approximately $455 worth of merchandise, one woman noticed a man who worked in “asset protection” speaking to an employee overseeing the area. The woman said she overheard him tell the employee to keep an eye on them to make sure they scanned all the items.

Instantly, the Black shopper pulled out her phone and started recording the interaction.

“After he [saw] that I had the items scanned, he’s telling me I’m good to go,” she recounted in her video, but the damage had already been done. “Target staff embarrassed me in front of so many [people],” read the caption.

After the security guard realized he was on film, he walked away, and a store manager stepped in to placate the women, but ended up causing even more embarrassment when she shooed them out of the store.

“It’s not personal. He does it to everybody, unfortunately. I’m sorry. It’s Christmastime, there’s a lot going on,” the manager politely began, but the interaction turned sour as soon as the manager noticed she was being recorded. “I’m going to have to ask you to leave… and we’re not going to sell you these items.”

“We already bought them,” the shopper corrected her. “Did you try to snatch my items?”

“Ok, you guys are good to go. Have a good day! Thank you!” the manager could be heard saying on camera. “You guys can call corporate’s number.”

There’s a reason several major retailers have been tearing out the self-checkout lanes. The truth is that both shoppers and retailers hate self-checkout because it leads to increased theft, dismal customer service, long lines — and in this case, accusations of racial profiling.

There are too many opportunities for misunderstandings and false accusations as well. In the viral video, it appeared the women placed the items back in the cart rather than in the designated bagging area, which likely triggered the sensors and could have prompted security.

It’s why major retailers like Dollar General and Walmart have been steadily removing the lanes. Target dialed back in 2025 as well, reportedly limiting self-checkout to customers with ten items or fewer amid theft concerns. Clearly, from this video, that policy is not being enforced nationwide.

The Christmas shopping disaster surfaced on X on January 22, just as calls to boycott Target intensified. The retailer caved under pressure from the Trump administration to roll back its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies last year and is now under fire for reportedly allowing ICE agents in Minnesota to set up in its Minneapolis-area parking lots.