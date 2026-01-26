‘Heartless, Hateful Narcissistic’: As an American Is Killed and the Country Freezes, Trump Obsessively Defends His Ballroom, and Backlash Is Swift

As federal agents shot and killed another American citizen in Minneapolis and a punishing winter storm locked down much of the country, President Donald Trump spent Sunday morning focused on a very different emergency: a lawsuit threatening construction of his White House ballroom.

As questions mounted over the killing of 37-year-old ICU nurse Alex Pretti during an anti-ICE protest in Minnesota, and as ice, snow, and power outages spread across dozens of states, Trump logged onto Truth Social to warn that halting his ballroom project “would be devastating to the White House, our Country and all concerned.”

The sprawling post was pinned to the top of his feed, devoted almost entirely to defending a lavish, $300 million-to-$400 million ballroom he calls a “gift” to the nation.

“I’m building, on top of everything else that I am doing, one of the greatest and most beautiful Ballrooms anywhere in the World, with more than 300 Million Dollars of Great American Patriots’ money, and working closely with, right from the beginning, the United States Military and Secret Service. This is a GIFT (ZERO taxpayer funding!) to the United States of America, of 300 to 400 Million Dollars (depending on the scope and quality of interior finishes!), for a desperately needed space, sought for over 150 years by previous Presidents and Administrations, so that the White House would no longer be forced to use a cheap and unsafe “tent,” for big and important STATE EVENTS, Dinners, Meetings, Conferences, and already scheduled future INAUGURATIONS (for safety, security, and capacity purposes!), on a very wet, and subject to weather, White House lawn.”

Trump did briefly acknowledge Minneapolis in a separate post, writing, “Minnesota is a Criminal COVER UP of the massive Financial Fraud that has gone on!” He also praised allies for appearing on Fox News to discuss the situation. But his longest and most emphatic message centered on the legal threat to his construction plans.

“Making such a large gift to the U.S.A. was thought to be, by almost everyone, “A WONDERFUL THING TO DO” — But no, as usual, I got sued, this time by the Radical Left National (No!) Trust for Historic Preservation, a group that couldn’t care less about our Country! All of the Structural Steel, Windows, Doors, A.C./Heating Equipment, Marble, Stone, Precast Concrete, Bulletproof Windows and Glass, Anti-Drone Roofing, and much more, has been ordered (or is ready to be), and there is no practical or reasonable wav to go back. IT IS TOO LATE! Why didn’t these obstructionists and troublemakers bring their baseless lawsuit much earlier?”

In December, the National Trust for Historic Preservation filed a lawsuit seeking to halt the ballroom by arguing that Trump violated federal review requirements and bypassed Congress when it ordered the demolition of the White House’s historic East Wing. The group contends that federal law bars construction on federal parkland without explicit congressional approval.

Trump rejected that argument outright in his post, insisting lawmakers had no role to play. “Congress never tried, or wanted, to stop the Ballroom Project!” he claimed.

The legal fight sharpened Friday when U.S. District Judge Richard Leon questioned whether the president had the authority to dismantle the East Wing without oversight and rebuked a government lawyer who compared the project to minor past renovations.

“Come on, be serious,” the judge said, after the lawyer cited the installation of a swimming pool during the Gerald Ford administration. Leon said he would rule in the coming weeks on whether to issue a preliminary injunction stopping construction.

Against that backdrop, Trump framed the ballroom as both a patriotic act and long-overdue.

Online, the post’s timing and tone drew fierce backlash. As users scrolled past updates about the storm and the Minneapolis shooting, many rebuked what Trump chose to emphasize while the nation was reeling.

One critic on Threads noted: “The most heartless hateful narcissistic human being that ever walked this earth.”

Others accused Trump of prioritizing personal comfort over public responsibility. “He’s desperate to get his bunker ready before the election.”

Another commenter focused on what was missing from Trump’s feed. “I hope you have the opportunity to ask him why he posted this instead of condolences to the family and loved ones of Alex Pretti.”

The criticisms landed as the nation was gripped by Winter Storm Fern, a massive system that brought heavy snow and freezing rain from Arizona to New England, affecting 34 states and roughly 220 million people. NOAA warned of “catastrophic” ice accumulation in parts of the South, widespread power outages, and travel conditions expected to remain dangerous for days.

At the same time, condemnation of the Minneapolis shooting poured in from across the political spectrum. Barack Obama and Michelle Obama called Pretti’s death “a heartbreaking tragedy” and “a wake-up call to every American, regardless of party.” Bill Clinton urged Americans to speak out, saying the country was facing a defining moment and needed to “show that our nation still belongs to we the people.”

Calls for an investigation poured in from Republicans, including Vermont Gov. Phil Scott and Nebraska Sen. Pete Ricketts, as well as the NRA and other pro-gun groups. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz directly appealed to Trump to pull federal agents from the state, asking him to “please show some decency.”