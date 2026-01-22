‘She’s Getting Beaten Up’: Barron Trump Labeled a Hero After a 2 A.M. FaceTime Turns Violent — and the Internet Doesn’t Know What to Do With It

The 19-year-old son of President Donald Trump is taking over the news for his plausible heroic efforts.

Like his sister, Tiffany, Barron Trump has kept a low profile since his father first became POTUS in 2017, while their older siblings — Ivanka, Donald Jr., and Eric — either took roles in his administration or publicly enjoyed the privileges of the spotlight.

However, the New York University student recently made headlines after a woman called his intervention “a sign from God,” hinting at a far more serious matter than his studies.

(Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Tabloids are reporting that a United Kingdom court heard testimony that Trump was on a FaceTime call around 2 a.m. with a female friend in London when she got into a fight with her ex-boyfriend.

The NYU student called the police after he saw the man, whose name is Matvei Rumianstev, striking his friend, whom he said he met on social media. The woman testified at Rumianstev’s trial at Snaresbrook Crown Court, according to multiple outlets that documented her claiming Trump “saved my life” and said their phone call was “a sign from God.”

“I just got a call from a girl I know. She’s getting beaten up,” Barrion told the 911 operator while providing her address. “It’s really an emergency, please. I got a call from her with a guy beating her up.”

The dispatcher apparently thought Trump was being rude in his haste. “Can you stop being rude and actually answer my questions. If you want to help the person, you’ll answer my questions clearly and precisely, thank you,” said the operator. “So how do you know her?”

“I met her on social media,” he said. “She’s getting really badly beat up and the call was about eight minutes ago. I don’t know what could have happened by now. So sorry for being rude.”

After the police arrived on the scene in London, one of the officers said, “apparently this informant from America is likely to be Donald Trump’s son,” according to a Metro UK account of the trial.

The officers asked the woman to call Trump, which she did. Police asked the woman to call him back. “Hello, Barron. Did you call the police or anything?”

“She called me,” he explained to the police. “I picked up the phone expecting a nice hello or something. I just saw a ceiling and could hear screaming. I could see a guy’s head on the phone, and then the camera turns to her crying and getting hit.”

The ex was reportedly jealous of the woman’s relationship with Trump.

“I called you guys, that was the best thing I could do,” he added. “I wasn’t going to call back and threaten things to him because that would just make the situation worse.”

Fans in the outlet’s comment section reacted to the trial coverage by praising Barron Trump’s quick thinking, with many pointing out that he acted decisively despite being in a different country from the woman at the time.

“Barron definitely did the right thing,” replied one individual. “He is incredible. He managed to take a call and then to call someone on his phone. Many kids his age don’t even pick up telephone calls and prefer texting.”

Not everyone was ready to crown the moment heroic, with some readers responding in disbelief rather than praise.

“Oh no! Someone in this misfit family has a good bone in their body? Things that make me go hmmmmm,” added another.

Others took the praise so far it tipped into outright parody, “Trump is going to demand a Noble Peace Prize for Barron because he stopped a war between Russia and Britain” —something his father has yet to rightfully earn.

Another predicted, “He’ll be president one day but a lot younger. He’ll also have a lot more discipline in his speech because he was raised by [a] strict mother.”

However, one petty fan brought up his mother’s viral modeling pictures, writing, “Poor kid probably gets teased at school because everyone has seen all of his mother.”

Late-night moments involving Barron tend to collect their own mythology. One such story came from Pastor Stuart Knechtle of Grace Community Church, who says he once spoke with Trump during a late-night conversation about Christianity—an anecdote that, for now, exists only in podcast form, with no outside confirmation.

This revelation also came after he recently transferred from NYU’s campus in New York City to NYU’s D.C. campus in the fall of 2025, which put him back living with his parents, Donald and Melania, at the White House.