‘So Ignorant and Dumb’: Trump Sends a Fundraising Email That’s So Embarrassing That People Can’t Believe MAGA Still Falls for It

President Donald Trump has a long history of making “creepy” remarks and jaw-dropping statements, but a recent email sent to MAGA donors may be one of his strangest yet.

Since returning to office a year ago, Trump has kicked his fundraising operation into overdrive. Experts estimate that since the start of his second term, he and his family have generated more than $1 billion in profits.

U.S. President Donald Trump shouts an answer to a reporter’s question as he returns to the White House December 17, 2025 in Washington, DC. Earlier, Trump attended a dignified transfer ceremony at Dover Air Force Base for two members of the Iowa National Guard killed in Syria. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

And he’s continued raising money through email appeals to supporters.

Part of this latest email starts with “Some people are saying: This is SAD!”

Then it gets really weird. “I’m sitting here. Alone. In the war room. Fighting for you. The rest of the staff went home hours ago. It’s just me, one dying laptop, and the 72-hour countdown clock to my first mid-month deadline of the year just rang.”

The email continues by saying that if supporters don’t give during this mid-term election year, the “radical left” will win the House and Senate in November.

Liberal political commentator and social media influencer Harry Sisson, who has millions of followers across several platforms, posted a screenshot of the email, sent on Dec. 16, and mocked it as “disgusting grift.”

“Trump sent this creepy email to his supporters last night saying he’s ‘alone and in the dark’ and he’s writing the message from a ‘dying laptop.’ The only way to help him is to donate your money to him. Disgusting grift. Very weird!” Sisson declared in a post on Threads.

Social media erupted with some users joking, but others were dead serious about how they view Trump as a “scammer.”

“Stephen Miller wrote this. Probably while giggling gleefully,” this Threads user joked about one of Trump’s closest henchmen and the architect behind the President’s brutal immigration policies and crackdowns.

Others, though, are clearly angry and bewildered by how many Americans keep falling for Trump’s “scam.”

“I can not comprehend being so ignorant and dumb. The fact that people fall for this and still support this type of scam is beyond me. how. like howwwwwww,” another Threads user stated.

Into Thin Air didn’t bother to hide their fury, “Yes, he’s a creep. A most obvious conman to anyone with half a brain. He’s also a convicted felon and adjudicated rapist. I mean, at this point if you are STILL falling for the con, then there’s no hope for you. MAGA, you are braindead morons being manipulated by a demented old billionaire that refuses to help you in the slightest. Wake up fools!”

Since Trump won reelection, he refused to divest from his business interests or put them into a blind trust, something all modern presidents have done.

He put his money into a revocable trust run by his sons, Donald Jr. and Eric Trump, that allows him to withdraw money at any time.

Trump has also continued to make millions from branded merchandise, including hats, shirts, shoes, cologne, and even a Bible.

But probably his most egregious money grab as president is through cryptocurrency. It’s estimated he’s made more than $1 billion by launching his digital currency tokens and platforms, and Eric Trump confirmed this to the Financial Times, telling the publication the real number was “probably more.”