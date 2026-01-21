‘Something’s Off!’: Viewers Swear They’ve Cracked the Mystery Behind Trump’s Rare AF1 Delay — and the Way He Stumbled Through Davos Just Made the Whole Thing Feel Louder

Conspiracy theories exploded across social media after President Donald Trump’s plane abruptly turned around mid-flight due to an electrical issue aboard Air Force One, a rare incident involving one of the most closely monitored and meticulously maintained aircraft in the world.

The White House said the mid-air reversal was the result of a mechanical problem. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the president transferred to a different plane at Joint Base Andrews and flew on to Switzerland for Wednesday’s World Economic Forum in Davos.

U.S. President Donald Trump gives a speech at the World Economic Forum (WEF) on January 21, 2026 in Davos, Switzerland. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

But the unusual nature of the turnaround, combined with Trump’s combative foreign policy rhetoric and his rambling, strained appearance once he finally surfaced publicly, fueled a wave of speculation that quickly spread online.

For many viewers, disbelief centered on the aircraft itself.

“Is it totally, utterly and completely suspect that Air Force 1 turned around mid-flight? Absolutely,” one Threads user wrote. “That plane is the most meticulously maintained in the history of aviation. There has never been a reported incident necessitating a turnaround. Just does not happen. Period. Something else is going on.”

Others echoed that skepticism, framing the delay as too convenient given the political moment Trump was walking into. “He doesn’t want to go there because no one likes him. It’s that simple,” another user posted. Another added, “Something’s off here.”

Some users speculated that the issue may have involved Trump’s health. “Or medical emergency that can’t be handled in the plane’s medical suite,” one person wrote.

More elaborate theories suggested the electrical issue was exaggerated or used as a ruse.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if the ‘minor electrical fault’ was engineered or simply used as an excuse,” a Threads user claimed, alleging that Trump’s handlers were working to limit his exposure to prolonged, unscripted interactions. “Anything to avoid him sitting at a table with others to eat or discuss things,” the user added, asserting that aides “know he’s lost capacity to fulfill his duties.”

The timing of the delay only intensified the scrutiny. Trump’s Davos appearance came amid escalating international backlash over his aggressive foreign policy, particularly his threats to impose tariffs on European nations and NATO allies unless they supported a U.S. deal to purchase Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark. Trump has since walked back his plans to impose tarriffs.

Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney added to the tension just a day earlier in his own Davos speech, warning that relations with Washington were reaching a breaking point. “We are in the midst of a rupture, not a transition,” Carney said. “Great powers have begun using economic integration as weapons.”

Viewers noted Trump wasn’t eager to “walk into humiliation” after Carney “got them all fired up.” .

"We are in the midst of a rupture, not a transition… The old order is not coming back. We should not mourn it. Nostalgia is not a strategy," Canadian PM Mark Carney tells Davos summit.



But he adds: “We should not allow the rise of hard power to blind us to the fact that the… pic.twitter.com/rrCZbS700k — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) January 21, 2026

After the Air Force One delay, Trump ultimately boarded a smaller backup aircraft and continued on to Switzerland more than an hour behind schedule.

The secrecy around Trump’s plane transfer — as no photos of the president boarding the new aircraft have been made public — only fueled more online chatter.

One Threads user shared a CNN update confirming Trump was back in the air, prompting another to reply, “Oh good. I want him there all tired and cranky… see how unhinged his speech will be. It will be entertaining regardless.”

Another commenter went further, speculating wildly about Trump’s condition. “He is probably hooked up on stimulant IVs right now… to keep him awake long enough to read through his speech without falling asleep,” the user wrote, adding, “I’m getting my popcorn ready.” There is no evidence to support that claim.

The prediction wasn’t far off. When Trump finally appeared at Davos, he opened his remarks by saying he was addressing “friends and a few enemies,” immediately setting a confrontational tone.

Trump begins his speech at the World Economic Forum by saying he is addressing "friends and a few enemies"

Viewers quickly circulated clips of the speech, focusing on moments they described as rambling and difficult to follow.

Once on stage, Trump’s speech drew a mixture of disbelief, laughter, and shock from attendees.

Julia Binder of Switzerland’s IMD Business School told ​​Agence France-Presse (AFP), “I expect the worst. From what we know from Trump, he always needs to have all the attention and he needs to have a shocker message. And shock he did.”

Trump is slurring at Davos.



This isn’t “mean tweets” or “policy differences” anymore. It’s cognitive decline in real time with nuclear codes attached.



25th Amendment. Now. pic.twitter.com/NKmMKaDyf1 — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) January 21, 2026

In overflow rooms, according to CBS 19, attendees laughed and gasped during his remarks. And nervous laughter erupted when Trump said he was asking for “a piece of ice,” meaning Greenland — which he repeatedly referred to as “Iceland.”

Some were stunned when Trump alleged, “Canada lives because of the United States,” after accusing Prime Minister Carney of being ungrateful, or when he mocked French President Emmanuel Macron for wearing sunglasses after suffering a burst blood vessel. “He’s a nutcase,” one attendee muttered while exiting.

Online reactions zeroed in on Trump’s worn-down appearance and slurred delivery. Others pointed to his eyes and posture, saying he appeared exhausted and strained as he spoke.

Trump is delivering a low energy speech to a silent room in Davos pic.twitter.com/8rOBFOFQ4E — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 21, 2026

The Republicans Against Trump X account posted, “The entire world just watched an old, low-energy, confused man ramble incoherently and attack our allies in his Davos speech this morning. The president of the United States is an international laughingstock.”

Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson added, “‘Oh, no, this is going great,’ said no one watching Trump at Davos. Senile, mentally ill, reckless, and practically drooling on his speech, this is a ramblefest of grievance and revisionism.”

While there is no indication that anything other than a mechanical issue caused the Air Force One delay, and no confirmation of any medical emergency, the episode highlights how deeply distrust has taken root around Trump’s presidency. His hostility toward allies, cloudy communication from his administration, and history of erratic public performances have created conditions where even routine explanations fail to quiet suspicion.