‘One Shot’: Kentucky Woman Allegedly Yells at Teen Over Car Door Being Dinged at McDonald’s — Then Kills Navy Vet Who Tried to Stop It

A Kentucky woman is facing murder charges after she allegedly yelled at a teenager for dinging her vehicle with a car door at McDonald’s, and then fatally shot a U.S. Navy veteran who tried to intervene.

Police charged 39-year-old Shoshanha Jones with murder, robbery, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon in connection with a fatal shooting on New Year’s Eve that claimed the life of 28-year-old Mayra Rodriguez Munoz.

Shoshanha Jones (Photo: Louisville Metro Police Department)

The shooting happened in the parking lot of a McDonald’s in Louisville, Kentucky.

According to an arrest citation obtained by WDRB, Munoz drove the teenager and the child’s mom to the fast food joint and parked next to Jones’ car.

When the teen got out of the car, his passenger door hit one of the car doors of Jones’ vehicle.

Jones allegedly started yelling at the child when they came back to the car, prompting the teen’s mother to intervene.

‘I’m Going to F–king Kill You!’: Black Man Held at Gunpoint by Louisiana Cops After He Was Falsely Accused of Shooting Cop — Then It Happens Again



At some point during the altercation, Jones grabbed a gun. When Munoz also got out of the car to intervene, authorities say Jones shot her.

The teen’s mom tried to record the incident on her cellphone, but Jones grabbed the phone and then fled the scene.

First responders pronounced Munoz dead at the scene.

When police arrived, they found Jones’ ID on the ground near a spent shell casing. When they confirmed her identity, they also discovered that she is a convicted felon who cannot own or possess a weapon.

Jones was taken into custody nearly two weeks after the shooting.

During her arraignment, her attorney, Keith Kamenish, said there’s “a lot more to the story.” He argued that the “child” was a young adult who is “going to be hitting 18 pretty soon.”

“They were approaching her, all three of them at the time of this shooting,” Kamenish alleged, according to WLKY. “It’s one shot, and she was there for a lawful purpose, eating her food, when these people came up and the incident began.”

He also attempted to make it clear that Jones voluntarily surrendered and attempted to get her bond decreased to $25,000.

Prosecutors recommended her bond be set at $1 million. A judge set it at $500,000.

She was also ordered to avoid contact with any McDonald’s location.

An online obituary states that Munoz enlisted in the U.S. Navy in Sept. 2017. After she was honorably discharged in Dec. 2022, she moved to Louisville.

“On December 31, 2025, Mayra was tragically taken from this world in Louisville while acting with extraordinary bravery to protect the life of someone she deeply loved — an act she would have carried out for anyone in need,” the obituary states.

It goes on to say, “Mayra is also survived by her beloved partner, with whom she shared a deep bond and a life rooted in love, loyalty and mutual respect. Her final act of courage reflected the values she upheld throughout her life and service.”