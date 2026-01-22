‘Is He Shaking?’: Trump Barely Makes It Through Davos as Behind-the-Scenes Cameras Catch Him Fighting Just to Stay Standing

Donald Trump attended the World Economic Forum in Davos for a closely watched address to global leaders.

The appearance was formal and tightly staged, with close-ups fixed on the president’s body language as he began speaking. But almost immediately, viewers realized that his balance was a bit off more than what he mentioned about finances.

U.S. President Donald Trump gives a speech at the World Economic Forum (WEF) on January 21, 2026 in Davos, Switzerland. The annual meeting of political and business leaders comes amid rising tensions between the United States and Europe over a range of issues, including Trump’s vow to acquire Greenland, a semi-autonomous Danish territory. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

‘You Must Be Blind or Stupid’: Donald Trump’s Off-Balance Stumble Next to Melania Becomes Impossible to Ignore After Viewers Zoom In as White House Fires Back

As clips of the speech circulated, attention shifted to Trump’s stance at the podium.

He leaned forward all throughout the address, tightly gripping the lectern as he spoke. The longer the speech continued, the more his physical positioning — rather than his remarks — looked more bizarre according to some corners of social media, where users were quick to point it out.

“Oh look, he’s doing the lean again,” one person joked as the clips spread.

Another added, “It looks like he’s hanging onto the podium to stand?”

Others zoomed in on his shoulders, noticing that the longer he remained at the podium, the tighter his grip became and the higher his shoulders crept. By one point, they were raised so sharply they appeared to brush against his ears, amplifying the sense that something about his posture was visibly off.

One person asked, “Is he shaking? Look at his shoulders.” Another person said, “Clutching the podium makes his linebacker shoulder pads obvious.” Someone else said, “He’s holding on for dear life. Look at his shoulders.”

A third asked, “Why is he leaning so hard on the podium?” before a fourth comment cut through the speculation with blunt humor: “Counterbalance because the diaper, like his speech, is full of s—t!”

Trump was first widely noted for “standing weird” in 2019, when images from rallies and public appearances showed him pitched forward, his arms angled ahead of his torso rather than resting naturally at his sides, according to Medium.

The same stance appeared during a 2017 White House greeting with Canada’s prime minister and again at a Green Bay rally later that decade.

In 2026, the forward lean, with his stomach poked out, has appeared more frequently, over the years, with observers offering explanations focused on mechanics rather than mystery.

Trump’s suspected lift shoes, designed to add several inches of height, are often cited as shifting his center of gravity forward, an effect further emphasized by his body type. Beyond appearance, the posture alters how he occupies space, placing him closer to the podium and, at times, closer to others during interactions.

While the internet dissected Trump’s stance, the Davos trip produced another viral moment after a clip showed California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Newsom’s scheduled one-on-one fireside chat at the USA House was abruptly canceled after his team was denied entry during a security check and he mocked the president, according to The New York Times.

How weak and pathetic do you have to be to be this scared of a fireside chat? https://t.co/esUCsDaYcw — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) January 21, 2026

The decision came just hours before the event and was described as a venue-level call not to include an elected U.S. official, prompting immediate speculation.

Trump addressed Newsom during his remarks, saying he “used to get along so great” with the governor and suggesting he would help him “in a heartbeat” if needed. Cameras then cut to Newsom’s face as he listened from the audience, his expression controlled and unmoved.

Newsom smirked, fighting back laughter, as he listened to Trump, while scanning the room with an unamused look, pressing a clenched fist into his hand, as if physically holding his reaction in place.

One Threads user wrote, “Davos, Switzerland: Without that podium he’d topple – like no one has ever toppled before. Bigly. That cameraman knew the assignment. And Newsom has the restraint of a thousand monks on Valium.”

Another added, “Trumpy playing the greatest hits in Switzerland. I’m sure that went over well. He doesn’t sound so good. Newsom’s expressions are priceless.”

The canceled fireside chat and Trump’s comments combined to deepen the contrast viewers were already drawing.

By the end of the day, coverage of Davos centered less on policy or economics and more on how he can’t stand straight. Trump may have arrived intending to command the room, but his awkward, off-balance lean was what traveled farthest.