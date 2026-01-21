‘It Is So Vile’: Trump Adminstration Posts Image Meant to Represent ‘America’ — Then People Noticed One Disturbing Detail

A federal agency’s decision to post a painting featuring an all-white crowd has reignited fierce criticism that the Trump administration is intentionally sidelining Black people and diversity from messaging, imagery, and policy.

On Sunday, the U.S. Department of Labor shared a painting on X showing an early 20th-century-style scene of white Americans at what appears to be a church picnic. The caption read: “250 Years of One Nation Under God. Happy Sunday, America. ‘A Church Picnic’ —Arthur Sarnoff.”

The Frances Perkins Department of Labor Building is seen on August 04, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Sarnoff was a prolific mid-20th-century illustrator whose work, often featured on magazine covers, portrayed bland themes of middle American wholesomeness that was overwhelmingly white and non-ethnic, in keeping with the mass media mores of his time. “A Church Picnic” was one such illustration from the 1950s.

Observers quickly pointed out the complete, and seemingly intentional, colorlessness in the photo, arguing this is part of a broader pattern of how Trump’s federal institutions depict America, omitting Black people and communities of color from imagery meant to reflect the nation’s story.

250 Years of One Nation Under God.



Happy Sunday, America.



‘A Church Picnic’ —Arthur Sarnoff pic.twitter.com/HEW0jqD8BD — U.S. Department of Labor (@USDOL) January 18, 2026

The reactions were swift and scathing.

CBS Sports reporter Mike Freeman sarcastically asked, “Is there a gif of a dog whistling?” suggesting the image was less innocent nostalgia and more coded messaging. Another user emphasized, “Every government account is just blatantly now sharing their white nationalist ideals and it is so vile.”

Another user criticized the post as historical revisionism, saying, “Celebrating 250 years of America with a nostalgic all white picnic painting is peak tone-deaf whitewashing, erasing the Black, Indigenous, and immigrant lives that actually built this country.”

But this incident follows other viral moments in recent months that point to the lack of diversity in MAGA-ridden federal spaces. In December, a photo showing nearly all-white interns outside the White House circulated on social media, with critics calling the image a stark reminder that the administration’s anti-DEI policies have real, visible impact on who is represented in government spaces.

Just weeks ago, a photo of Trump-appointed U.S. attorneys showed an overwhelmingly white lineup, with just one person of color visible among a sea of white men. A whopping 91 percent of the president’s confirmed appointees in his second term are white.

Critics say these images are symptomatic of an administration that has systematically dismantled diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts through policy — not just social media.

In January 2025, President Donald Trump signed several executive orders central to this rollback. On January 20, 2025, he issued “Ending Radical and Wasteful Government DEI Programs and Preferencing,” and the following day, he signed “Ending Illegal Discrimination and Restoring Merit-Based Opportunity,” which the administration has used to justify eliminating DEI offices, narrowing civil rights enforcement, and rescinding long-standing equity requirements across federal agencies.

A year later, organizations like the Economic Policy Institute have highlighted the Trump administration’s efforts to even undermine Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy and curtail economic justice for people of color, still today, on the 40th Anniversary of King Day as a national holiday.

So far, the administration has weakened enforcement of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act by undermining the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and gutting the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs, making it easier for employers to discriminate against Black workers and other marginalized groups. It has also effectively eliminated the Minority Business Development Agency, the only federal agency dedicated to helping minority-owned businesses overcome systemic barriers.

The Department of Labor’s post remains live, reflecting what critics call a coordinated effort: under Trump, Black people are increasingly erased from federal spaces, public messaging, and the nation’s historical memory.