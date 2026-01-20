‘You Can See It’: Karoline Leavitt Tried to Keep a Low Profile, Then the Internet Zoomed In on Her Bare Face and That Lime

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has sparked a fresh wave of online backlash after viewers latched onto a striking detail in a circulating image. The 28-year-old is now taking heat across social platforms, with critics framing the moment as a troubling signal that’s reopening criticism of both her political stance and the persona she presents to the public.

The viral image surfaced on Reddit in mid-January, showing Leavitt seated at an outdoor restaurant table. She stared off into the distance, her lips sternly pressed together, as the bystander snapped the picture.

A viral Vanity Fair photo of Karoline Leavitt triggered online backlash, followed by a quiet Instagram response from the press secretary. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP via Getty Images)

Several glasses of beverages, two of which observers believe are alcoholic, are also shown in the image. A man’s hand can also be seen in their snapshot. The original poster claimed Leavitt was “eating tacos at a Mexican restaurant with her creepily older husband in Fairfax County, VA.”

The individual further ranted, “She is part of an administration that is trying to ethnically cleanse our country of immigrants, especially Latino people, but is consuming their culture as she tries to eradicate it… Pure hypocrisy.”

When the image was posted on lG Threads, a user commented, “A Mexican restaurant???? -the people that she is targeting to abolish from the US ? -how ironic!!! Wtf.” The photo’s date is unconfirmed; however, its circulation arrived months into Donald Trump’s controversial immigration crackdown.

Who doesn’t love drinking margaritas while pregnant with a 60 year old man’s baby @karolineleavitt pic.twitter.com/kWTvNW4W0U — Naughtybutnice (@leroyinthehouse) January 18, 2026

Even more jarring than her choice of cuisine is the fact that Leavitt is accused of indulging in a spirited drink despite being pregnant. Trump’s “superstar” announced her second pregnancy in a Dec. 26 Instagram post where she cradled her baby bump in front of a Christmas tree.

She and her husband, Nicholas Riccio, 60, are expecting a daughter in May. The couple is also parents to 1-year-old son Nikko. Leavitt’s presumably growing belly is blocked from view by an oversized sweater, a red cloth napkin placed in her lap, and the table in the lunch outing photo. A community note placed her at three to four months pregnant.

A second person wondered, “Is that a margarita for miss pregnant?” A glass with a black straw, lime wedge, and pale yellow liquid is seen in front of Leavitt, along with a small cup of water. A mugged glass is seen near Riccio with a black straw and lime wedge.

In a final blow, the Reddit poster wrote, “You can see the cheek filler injection mark on her face.” Red splotches appeared on her cheek, chin, and forehead. Her face also looked tight and swollen, and her skin appeared unusually taut compared to her neck.

“That is a fresh face of filler,” declared a third person. A fourth onlooker noted, “Those sure look a lot like marks from injectables!Her face is a diff color from the rest of her body; that’s how my face looks after because they wipe the entire thing down with an alcohol pad.”

A fifth individual quipped, “So Tylenol while pregnant = bad. Upkeep on Mar a Lago face while pregnant = good.” Critics routinely ridicule the White House spokesperson for her unnaturally plumped lips and aged appearance.

In December 2025, weeks before her pregnancy reveal, she was slammed for visible prick marks that lined her lips in a Vanity Fair photo shoot.