‘There’s No Remorse!’: White Man Who Killed Black Boy in Hit-And-Run Spits at Family Before Mississippi Jury Cleared Him of All Charges, Video Shows

Cody Rollinson, accused of the hit-and-run death of Jordan Hill, walked away a free man on January 15, and one of his last actions before being found not guilty was spitting at the victim’s family.

Advocates for Hill, 10, gathered outside the Amite County Courthouse in Mississippi on the day of the verdict.

Jordan Hill was killed after being struck by a pickup truck in Liberty, Mississippi. Authorities arrested Cody Rollinson in connection with the crash. The child’s family and community members believe racial motivation was a factor in this case. (Photo: GoFundMe)

A video now going viral shows Rollinson being escorted through the courthouse parking lot before the verdict, when a woman calls out, “Anything to say to the family?”

His response was to spit.

“Justice for Jordan,” she yelled. “He spit on the family. There’s no remorse!”

Rollinson ran over the young boy with his pickup truck and left him at the crash scene, where he died from his injuries on the afternoon of April 6, 2025. Hill had been riding an ATV in a grassy area “on the side of the road,” out of the way of traffic, according to a family spokesperson, Marquell Bridges, who spoke with local news station WLBT3 shortly after the crash.

Rollinson faced charges of aggravated DUI and felony fleeing without rendering aid and was released on a $41,000 bond.

According to news reports, Rollinson claims he left Hill at the scene because he didn’t have cell service to call 911 at the crash site. After a jury deliberated for about an hour, he was cleared of both charges.

Wanda Brown, the mother of the victim, told WLBT3 she is “crushed.” In an on-camera interview, the boy’s family looked stunned.

“Shocked. I was shocked because you have all this evidence—evidence, facts—and it still was found not guilty,” Brown said. The unexpected verdict has shaken Brown’s faith in the local justice system.

“I just felt that this justice system here just failed us because they had all the evidence. It was all presented in front of them. They had it. I don’t understand why and how this could even happen.”

According to a Change.org petition circulated by a friend of the family, there were allegedly no skid marks in the road to show that Rollinson even slowed down, and family spokesperson Bridges said something more sinister was at play, characterizing Hill’s death as a “hate crime” and “not an accident.”

After the verdict, Hill’s family told WLBT3 that a few jurors had prior knowledge of the case and should have been disqualified.

“I still definitely want to get justice,” said his sister Mariah Woodward. “So, I feel like we should still post him on platforms and just make him known so they won’t let this die down.”

His mother added, “It’s been hard. First Christmas, first Thanksgiving, everything is, just, it still seemed like a dream. We broke and we lost. We have a home, but it’s empty. It’s quiet.”