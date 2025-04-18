‘Not An Accident’: 10-Year-Old Black Boy Fatally Hit By Pickup Truck, But Accused Driver Hasn’t Been Charged For His Death. Family Believes Collision Was a ‘Hate Crime’

A community in southwestern Mississippi is raising questions over the charges a man faces for a deadly crash that killed a young Black boy in an incident the child’s family believes wasn’t just an accident, but a hate crime.

According to the Amite County Sheriff’s Office, 10-year-old Jordan Hill was killed on April 6, right after he was hit by a pickup truck, WLBT reported. Hill was riding an ATV when the truck fatally struck him, and the driver fled the scene, where authorities later found Hill dead.

Jordan Hill was killed after being struck by a pickup truck in Liberty, Mississippi. Authorities arrested Cody Rollinson in connection with the crash. The child’s family and community members believe racial motivation was a factor in this case. (Photo: GoFundMe)

Cody Rollinson was arrested the same day the fatal crash took place, but was only charged with possession of marijuana and felony leaving the scene of the crash. No charges that hold him responsible for Hill’s death were immediately filed.

Rollinson was later released on a $41,000 bond.

Local and state agencies are investigating this case, including the Mississippi Highway Patrol. Amite County authorities say additional charges could be filed depending on the results of Rollinson’s toxicology test.

Jordan’s family doesn’t believe the collision was just an accident, but was committed with intention and racial motivation. They are demanding that Rollinson be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

“We are heartbroken and bereaved and demanding answers after the senseless murder of the 10-year-old Jordan Hill in Liberty, Mississippi,” Hill family spokesperson Marquell Bridges said. “Jordan was simply riding his ATV on the side of the road, not in the road, not causing harm, just being a child. A racist white man took it upon himself to take Jordan’s life. This was not a misunderstanding. This was not an accident. This was a hate crime.”

So far, there’s no clear indication revealing whether racial bias played a role in the crash or why the family believes the incident was racially motivated. Atlanta Black Star has reached out to the family spokesperson for further details.

Outrage is spreading from the Liberty community and reaching social media. Some people are circulating the family’s assertions that the deadly collision was intentional and racially motivated.

Although the investigation is ongoing, people say other parts of Rollinson’s case, as it stands now, aren’t adding up. Many people allege that Rollinson was driving with a suspended license, an offense he has not been charged with.

“Even if we didn’t have the full story like some people are saying, it still makes no sense!!! The man has drugs on him and has a suspended license, he drives anyways, gets into an accident (regardless of fault) and someone dies? Isn’t that manslaughter at the VERY least?” one Facebook user wrote. “It’s so simple. He should be in prison even if you give the most grace possible and say it was an ‘accident.'”

“Even with the little information we know 100%. At this moment the driver had a Suspended DL prior DUI car smelled of weed and he had it in the car. He should be in jail for vehicular manslaughter at least pending other charges,” another person added.

“For them to let this man walk after what he has done means that; you have to check the judges and officials in that town. It shines a light on what’s been going on all the time,” someone else commented.

A GoFundMe was launched to help raise money for Hill’s family. It’s raised more than $6,000 as of April 18.