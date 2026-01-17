‘Definitely Talking About Himself’: Trump Tries to Spin Strange Tale About a ‘Fat’ Billionaire Who Lost It All and Ended Up Right Back Where He Started

Donald Trump has never been shy about mocking other people’s looks, even as he sidesteps any reflection on himself.

That instinct took center stage during a recent White House roundtable on rural health care, where a conversation meant to focus on access and affordability drifted off course into Trump labeling a billionaire with a term that has been associated with him for years.

Trump's weight-loss joke about a "very fat" friend quickly turned into a viral moment that redirected attention back to his own health.

‘Thought He Was 220 Pounds and 6’3’?’: Trump Finally Admits He’s Overweight and Should Get Help After Years of Doctors Saying He’s in ‘Great’ Shape

Early in the Friday, Jan. 16 meeting, Trump shared a public anecdote about a person he calls a “friend,” shifting the spotlight from the issue at hand to someone else’s appearance.

“A friend of mine who is a very smart guy, very, very rich, very powerful man actually but he’s very fat and he took the fat… I call it the fat drug,” Trump said, setting the tone. “I won’t give you which one.”

He paused, then immediately contradicted himself. “It was Ozempic… I won’t tell you that.”

The 79-year-old went on to describe the unnamed man as someone who “can’t walk across the street,” yet somehow manages constant international travel.

According to the president, Trump’s friend was in London on “one of his many business trips,” where he discovered the same medication costs just $87 overseas compared to $1,300 in New York. He made sure to note that the man is “worth hundreds of millions, billions of dollars,” but still found the price difference “too much to bear.”

That, however, was just the setup. Trump then claimed he recently saw the “friend” and felt compelled to deliver what he framed as brutal honesty.

“After I told him that the drug does not work on him because I saw him recently and he’s actually fatter than ever, I said, ‘The drug is not working on you, you’re going to have to go to something else but it does work on a lot of people.’ ”

The friend, Trump recalled, responded with a wounded, “Thanks, you make me feel good.”

Trump said he replied without apology: “Well, I gotta be truthful. Always tell the truth.”

When TMZ posted the clip, commenters wasted no time questioning whether the story was less about a mystery billionaire and more about projection.

“Is this the friend he talks to in the mirror every day?” one person wrote.

Another agreed, “Dude was talking to his Alter Ego.”

A third comment went straight for mockery: “Cheetolini thinks he’s thin and fit? He’s bigger than all his friends and hasn’t seen his [mushroom] in 30 years.”

Others focused on the irony. “I love he’s calling someone fat, lol. The state of delusion is real, lol,” one wrote.

Responding to Trump’s claim that the drug didn’t work, another added, “Doesn’t work on Trump either apparently.”

The commenters might have been unaware that Trump has relayed this “fat friend” anecdote on several previous occasions, usually to make his case that he is working to lower prescription drug prices.

This week’s viral moment landed amid Trump’s long-running habit of brushing off questions about his own health with swagger and deflection. That tension grew sharper as his comments coincided with a renewed push by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to frame obesity as a national crisis.

In a recent interview with The New York Times, Trump acknowledged he has never taken the medication he casually mocked, then added, “I probably should.”

The remark stood out for its candor, especially for a president whose love of fast food has become part of his public image, and White House physicians have described Trump as being in “great” or “excellent” health, often emphasizing cardiovascular strength while minimizing concerns about his weight.

Those reports have repeatedly drawn skepticism, particularly as Trump has listed himself at 6 feet 3 and about 240 pounds in official disclosures.

The president’s recent focus on health coincides with his effort to dismantle the Affordable Care Act and distance himself from the Obamas’ healthy living-focused administration.

How Obama responds to a medical emergency Vs Trump.



Notice the difference? pic.twitter.com/4yVMGHj0hN — Winter🖤 (@WPolitics1) November 6, 2025

Unfortunately, there really is no comparison to which president not only talked the fitness talk but was able to get up and walk the actual walk — literally.

Over the past few months, Trump has been spotted walking unsteadily while cameras were rolling.

By the end of the day, his anecdote about his “very fat” friend had fully eclipsed the policy goals of the roundtable. Once again, a conversation meant to focus on public health became a reminder that when Trump talks about someone else’s body, the reflection he avoids tends to draw the most attention.