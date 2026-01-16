‘Got ‘em!’: White Georgia Man Who Went Viral for Racist Attack on Black Man Thought He Could Get Away with It. Now He’s Paying the Price

A Black male security guard found himself on the receiving end of a dramatic racist meltdown that inspired a few dismayed chuckles from bystanders.

In a January 14 video posted to X, an Atlanta-area security guard was getting quite an earful from an agitated white man, a viral video shows.

Hurling expletives and threatening to “kick the sh*t” out of the Black guard—who was twice his size—the agitator was the very definition of a tempest in a teapot, causing a commotion while a group of bystanders, including a young child, calmly looked on.

A screenshot captures a confrontation between a security guard and a man. Robert John Burke was later arrested. (Photo: X/@therobbieharvey

“Want to do it now? Yeah! Take a shot, mother*cker,” he yelled at the security guard, who briefly raised his fists and said, “Yeah, c’mon.” Clearly mismatched in physical size, the white man went for the jugular with his words instead: “I’m a f*cking citizen, you sh*thead. You’re a n*gger!”

The incident reportedly occurred outside the Social Security Administration’s office in Norcross, Georgia. While the camera didn’t catch the bystanders’ faces, they were almost certainly rolling their eyes and shaking their heads, as one sighed, “Oh no,” and another whispered, “Sorry.”

Atlanta man goes on racist tirade. pic.twitter.com/o4eTfgg1iI — Robbie Harvey (@therobbieharvey) January 14, 2026

The man’s rant ended with him crying out, “Free speech!” from a safe distance in the parking lot, before spewing a few more insults at the guard. However, the man, identified later as Robert John Burke, was wrong about his freedom to assail the Black guard with racial slurs outside of the office. He was arrested and charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct, and later released on $1,000 bond.

The video has gained nearly 800,000 views, and the comments section on X is besieged by racists calling the man a “patriot.” But several hundred commenters chimed in with powerful messages for the racist trolls.

“I can GUARANTEE those Black folks ancestors have been here a lot longer than his,” one person wrote. Another noted the “fragile white masculinity on display.”

“That man can’t cope unless he’s putting someone else down for their race, color, gender, sexuality, religion, etc.”

Another X user wrote: “The loudest in the room is usually the weakest. The cop kept it professional with class. Great job, Sir.”

The First Amendment protects a wide range of offensive speech, including racial slurs in some instances, but not “fighting words” — words intended to provoke violence. Using “fighting words” can result in criminal charges, including disorderly conduct and harassment. In this case, however, rather than prompting a fist fight, the man’s word simply inspired laughs.

Now, Burke has become the internet’s laughingstock.

“Got ‘em,” one Instagram user wrote. “Scooped him right up,” another person said mockingly. ”

“He thought he had freedom of speech, when they have all his information at the Social Security Office,” another Instagram user said.