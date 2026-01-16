‘Just Showing Off!’: Serena Williams Flaunts Her ‘Meg Thee Stallion Knees,’ Leaving Fans Stunned After Dropping Way Lower Than Expected

Serena Williams may have retired from tennis, but she’s clearly found new ways to keep those knees in action.

The iconic tennis star is celebrating the return of full strength in her knees after recently opening up about how much better they feel. The improvement comes after she shed weight following years of physical struggle after welcoming two children, a change she says has made a noticeable difference in her mobility and overall comfort.

And for proof, she gave fans a live demonstration.

Serena Williams releases photos of her dropping it low while celebrating the return of her knees. (Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

On Jan. 16, Williams resurfaced vibrant images of herself dropping it low and dancing, accompanied by a caption to clarify that her knees aren’t going anywhere anytime soon.

“I ain’t sorry, these Meg knees are here to stay,” she wrote along with a hashtag that reads “#girlsnightout.”

The 44-year-old’s photos were a mix of shots of videos, as well as stills from the set of Beyoncé’s “Sorry” music video — which Williams was also featured in.

In the first image from Venus’ reception, Williams drops into a wide-legged squat, arms flicked outward as if mid-move. She’s dressed in a black, sparkly mesh bodysuit reminiscent of Beyoncé’s look in the “Sorry” era, finished with black ankle boots.

The second photo pulls back to show Williams lined up beside three other women in matching black, glittery outfits, the group standing in what looks like a choreographed formation — less casual snapshot, more rehearsal energy.

In another video captured during Venus Williams’ wedding reception last month, Serena took center stage for a playful performance, lip-synching to Beyoncé’s “Crazy in Love.” According to several Beyoncé fan pages, the reception featured a full Beyoncé-themed lip-sync battle, with Serena joining in as well — adding context to her sparkly, performance-ready outfit.

Fans hyped up the mother of two in the comments of her post.

One person who seemed impressed wrote, “The knees are kneeing! Werq!” Someone else who had the desire to drop that low typed, “Girl I want some of those knees.”

A third person cheering her on, wrote, “There you go showing off with those knees again!”

A fourth person pointed to a more recent moment when Williams proved to an audience that she got her groove back. They said, “I immediately thought of this when you dropped it down on Oprah!!”

Williams was a guest on “The Oprah Podcast” on Jan. 13, where she and Oprah Winfrey discussed their decision to take GLP-1 medications. The 23-time Grand Slam champ first announced she was on Zepbound last year, while Winfrey’s announcement came in 2023.

During their 66-minute talk, Winfrey asked Williams what has changed for her since taking the medications.

She responded, “So my life, I feel happier. I mean, I feel like I have more energy for my kids. I just feel like I can do more.”

“Don’t laugh,” she continued, “But I love to dance, I can drop it. I got knees like Megan now.”

Williams’ comment was a reference to rapper Megan Thee Stallion, who is known for her impressive twerk and dance skills powered by her tireless knees.

“Would you like to see?” Williams said to Winfrey before giving a live demonstration by swiftly dropping low on her knees. The crowd in the room cheered, giving her a standing ovation.

Williams is a celebrity ambassador for Ro, the telehealth company that connects patients with US-licensed professionals online. She said she started taking after struggling to lose weight after having her second daughter, Adira Ohanian, 2, whom she shares with her husband Alexis Ohanian.

The couple also share their eldest daughter Alexis Ohanian Jr., 8.