‘The Way Serena’s Hands Gave Out’: Ciara Tries to Save Serena Williams from Hitting the Wall, But Fans Can’t Believe What Happens Next

Tennis legend Serena Williams recently gave fans an unexpectedly hilarious moment when she took a tumble while trying to keep up with her Grammy-winning dancer friend, Ciara.

The trio — Serena, her sister Venus Williams, and the “Goodies” singer — were recording content for the Williams sisters’ new podcast, “Stockton Street,” when a spontaneous dance break turned into viral comedy gold.

Serena Williams took a hilarious tumble trying to match Ciara’s dance moves during a break in a recording her podcast with Venus, proving even champions can’t conquer everything. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

In a clip from their time together, Serena tried to match Ciara’s dance moves before gravity won and sent her tumbling to the floor in her pumps, leaving everyone laughing. The moment perfectly summed up their friendship — three powerful women unafraid to laugh at themselves, even with cameras rolling.

As Ciara’s latest hit song “Low” played in the background, she effortlessly took the lead, her dancer instincts on full display. Serena gave it her best shot, but after a few beats she lost balance and collapsed in giggles while Venus laughed along.

The moment perfectly summed up their friendship as Ciara later acknowledged her friend’s limitations, writing, “OMG… @venuswilliams said her legs not working and @serenawilliams ended up on the floor!! I live for moments like this with my girls!”

Her Instagram followers wasted no time weighing in on the entertaining spectacle, with reactions ranging from sympathetic to outright gleeful.

“Serena was committed all the way through,” one person observed, giving credit to the tennis star’s determination even in the face of an inevitable fall.

Another noted, “The way Serena’s hands sent an SOS before that back gave out,” highlighting the exact moment when Williams realized she was going down.

Someone else added, “That was a cute fall tho,” acknowledging that even in defeat, Serena managed to keep looking fly, never coming out of her shoes and her back square against the wall.

One commenter captured the relatable struggle by declaring, “My kind of carrying on,” while another said, “Love the sistah-hood.”

Such a cute moment between Ciara and Serena Williams ❤️ #RP: @ciara/TikTok pic.twitter.com/omo98XInjA — CLEO TV (@mycleotv) May 20, 2024

The consensus was clear: the sisterhood is real, and fans were absolutely here for it.

During the podcast recording, the three opened up about their relationship and what it means to spend time with the Compton queens off the court.

Ciara shared insight into how she initially perceived the Williams sisters, explaining, “Because of the level of focus that you had to put into what you were doing, that when you had your chance to like let your hair down … you really will go hard in those moments.”

Her observation came after discussing how she witnessed the sisters in their element at Serena’s bachelorette party, where she saw firsthand how they embrace opportunities to completely let loose when given the chance.

During the episode, Serena addressed her moves on the dance floor.

“I was saying this before we started recording: I love to dance, as you know,” Serena said, to which Ciara replied, “I do.”

“But, I’m not a natural dancer. I’m like the kind of girl that has to work really hard, you know? I have to really work to relax, not be too stiff, just like let it go. I’m just not a natural. But I love it, and if I train, I can do it — but it just doesn’t come naturally,” the 23 single Grand Slam champion said, before pointing to her sister, saying, “Venus is a very natural dancer.”

Excited to share that music legend and friend @Ciara joined @VenusWilliams and me backstage at her NYC concert on this episode of Stockton Street. We dive into trusting our instincts, balancing work, celebrating our unique journeys and so much more. pic.twitter.com/pRrVT2ho6G — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) October 29, 2025

“I’m a freestyler. Give me choreography — I look like the Tin Man,” Venus declared. “OK, yeah, it’s horrible.”

The “Level Up” singer jumped in, “Listen, let me tell you guys — let me tell you ladies — the first time I partied with y’all, I remember it so distinctly, being in New York with you. Oh, my mind was so blown. I’m like, ‘Oh, they let loose! Rena be in her own world.’”

The honesty between them speaks to a friendship built on authenticity rather than pretense.

For years, the recording artist has shown her loyalty to Serena. After posting a picture of the two and seeing critics tear her friend down in the comment section, Ciara limited the negative noise in her comments rather than letting the WYN owner become the butt of the joke.

In the end, Serena’s tumble became less about the fall itself and more about what it represented: three incredible women creating space to be imperfect, to laugh, and to simply enjoy each other’s company.

And based on the overwhelmingly positive social media response, fans wouldn’t have it any other way.