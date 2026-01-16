Police Say Man Jumped Out of Moving Car, Died at Hospital Days Later, But Family Suspects Something More ‘Cold and Calculated’ Is at Work

Family members of a man who police say died after jumping out of a moving vehicle into traffic are contesting the report and demanding a fuller investigation into the incident, as well as an arrest.

Police in Gainesville, Florida, say they were called to an area near a highway overpass on Dec. 27 to respond to a report of an injured person, WCJB reported.

Tyrone Davis Jr. (Photo: Change.org)

After some investigation, detectives determined that a man sustained significant injuries to his head after jumping out of a moving car. He died a few days later in the hospital.

Family members identified the man as Tyrone Davis Jr., but say the investigation police conducted doesn’t add up.

They don’t believe that Davis would deliberately jump from a moving vehicle into traffic only for his girlfriend, who was reportedly driving the car, to leave him behind.

The family launched a petition giving more details about Davis’ whereabouts around the time of the incident. They’re also asking the public to stand with them as they call for a more thorough investigation into his death.

The petition states that Davis had planned a romantic Christmas getaway at a cabin, but somehow ended up “under a bridge with severe blunt-force trauma to the back of his head.”

The family says they were given inconsistent reports about Davis’ injuries. They were initially told that he “slipped and fell” at a gas station, but hospital staff members later told them his injuries weren’t caused by a fall.

“We were informed by the hospital staff that he did not die from natural causes, and that his injuries were not consistent with falling, or being pushed, or anything with a moving vehicle,” Natalie Davis, the victim’s cousin, told WCJB. “It was more indicative of some form of blunt force trauma, and they said it wouldn’t be explained by jumping out of a moving vehicle, so that’s why we’re asking for a thorough investigation to be completed.”

The family also learned that Davis was admitted to the hospital as a “John Doe,” and they weren’t notified about his admission until the day after the accident.

“His family was not notified for 24 hours, while the person he was with failed to provide his identity or stay by his side,” the petition reads. “Tyrone lived a great life. He was a man of routine, love, and hard work. He was robbed of his dreams and his children’s future in a way that feels cold and calculated. We believe the circumstances of how he ended up under that bridge were not accidental.”

In the days after Davis’ death, his family members have posted updates on social media as they learn more about the deadly traffic incident.

They say the victim’s girlfriend didn’t call 911, wasn’t with him when he was found, and didn’t notify anyone about the accident until the next day, when the hospital contacted Davis’ family members.

In another Facebook post, Davis’ cousin asked friends to call the mayor to demand a full investigation into Davis’ death and his girlfriend’s arrest.

“We are also demanding that Kiarra E. Davis be incarcerated for her role in Tyrone Davis’ death, based on the evidence and facts that have come to light,” Natalie Davis wrote.

A friend of Davis’ girlfriend posted a statement provided by her, in which she states that she is heartbroken and overwhelmed and maintains that she had no part in his death.

“This has been the most heartbreaking thing that I’ve ever been through. It has been extremely difficult, overwhelming, confusing, and emotional dealing with everything that came from the situation, while trying to grieve the love of my life and process him not being here with me anymore… when we were nothing short of inseparable😭 I would never do anything to harm him or would want him to lose his life. I have lost a major part of me, losing him💔💔😞😞,” the statement reads.

Investigators say they’ve gathered a lot of evidence and information and call Davis’ death tragic, but not suspicious. The investigation is ongoing.