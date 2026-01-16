‘Why Are You Here?’: Amazon Worker Turns Tables on Karen ‘Policing’ His Every Move as He Delivered Packages to Residential Building

An Amazon delivery person shared a frustrating encounter with a “Karen” in a condo tower, telling the busybody, “You’re going viral.”

His prediction came true.

An Amazon delivery driver filmed a woman he claims was hovering over him while he worked. (Photo: TikTok/melantedking424)

A man who goes by Melanated King on social media likely had dozens, if not hundreds, of deliveries to make on one fall day, but one entitled white woman chose to hover over his every move. A TikTok video uploaded on Sept. 6, 2025, exposed the woman’s odd behavior and is steadily gaining views.

The woman stationed herself in the lobby of a residential building where she said she lived and watched the Amazon employee like a hawk as he dropped off packages, practically preventing him from doing his job.

The encounter veered from creepy at first to downright hilarious as the employee began trolling his self-appointed “minder,” impersonating her voice, and inviting her to join him on his delivery duties. The woman looked puzzled when he urged her to “Follow me! C’mon.”

“Are you in danger?” he hilariously asked the lingering woman. “OK, so why are you here? Why are you being a Karen? Why?”

For her part, the woman denied being a racist, and in the same breath, passed the buck, stating the building’s manager and homeowner’s association told her to stand watch, a claim that many viewers on TikTok found hard to believe.

“No building manager or condo association would ask residents to police the premises because of potential liability,” wrote one. “Even professional security guards are trained to only observe and report.”

The man wasn’t afraid to poke fun at the situation — or her. “I’ve delivered around here all the time. Why is this the only building that has to do that? What are you policing it?”

The woman’s silent confusion said it all. Noticing a package headed to the eighth floor, he issued a challenge to the woman to follow him, “Maybe I want to take it upstairs to their apartment. Now what? What are you going to do?”

As he made his way to the elevator, the woman hurried to the guest log to confirm he had signed in. It wasn’t until she whipped out her cellphone to film him back that the man predicted her fate: “I’m letting you know right now. You’re going viral. Cause you have no reason to sit here and wait for me while I drop off a package.”

The comments section lit up with variations on the same theme: “I don’t know why people can’t mind their damn business?!?!?”

Despite the disturbing citizen “policing” on display, viewers chuckled through the video thanks to the Amazon worker’s treatment of his so-called stalker. “How you mocked her,” wrote one person, while others laughed, “The elevator music in the background while he’s reading her is sending me.” As the worker put it in the comments: “You can’t make this ish up.”