‘You Don’t Belong Here!’: California White Woman Crashes Out in McDonald’s Parking Lot on Black Driver, Video Shows

A viral video showed how things turned extremely ugly when a Black woman double-parked in a McDonald’s parking lot for what she said was “15 to 30 seconds.”

On a recent January morning in Napa, in Northern California’s wine country, a young woman who goes by “nyy2raaw” on social media says an older white woman lost her temper and hurled racist remarks, including “you don’t belong here!” when she briefly left her car in the delivery-driver parking area to run into McDonald’s to grab hot sauce for her breakfast burrito.

A viral video captures the face of a woman involved in a confrontation in a McDonald’s drive-thru. (Photo: TikTok/nyny2raw)

“I’m looking at her like, ‘all because I was double-parked?’ So she drives in front of me and slams on her brakes,” recounted nyy2raaw in a January 10 follow-up video. “I’m like, you’re trying to play. I don’t want to play any games with you.”

The recent college graduate said that to escape the woman, she pulled her car into the drive-through lane, but the woman drove up behind her and began blasting her horn. Abandoning that tactic, the irked woman parked and approached nyy2raaw on foot as she futilely tried to scream over a Mozzy song playing in nyy2raaw’s car—this is where the video begins.

“I’ll call the Napa police to report this. You don’t belong here,” the woman could be heard saying as the nyy2raaw rolled down her window. “Did you see what you just did? I’ve never had that happen to me in Napa… not one time. I don’t know where you’re from, but go away.”

‘What Did I Do?’: Man Slaps Child in Face He Suspected of Ding-Dong Ditch in Viral Video, Sparking Outrage

“Because I’m Black? Bye! Bye! Bye! Get out of my face,” countered Nyy2raaw. Before the woman walked away, she got one more jab in: “You don’t act like this here; you should be in jail.”

Nyy2raaw said that she didn’t assume racism was at play at first, but had no other explanation for some of the offensive language, particularly “you don’t belong here” — a racist phrase unleashed against African-Americans for decades.

After her absurd threats, the white woman served up more insults during a confrontation moments later that was captured in a follow-up video, telling the young woman she was “dumb, uneducated, and a hick,” all for briefly double-parking at McDonald’s.

Though many people in the comments section criticized nyy2raaw’s haphazard parking, hardly any of them felt the woman’s tirade was justified.

“She said she was parked illegally in the beginning,” wrote one, “however, she then made it racial. Apparently, she’s the racist parking police for her area.” Another added, “On top of that, mind you, she’s harassing you.”

Others praised the way nyy2raaw handled the bizarre encounter, noting the woman’s response was absurdly dramatic given the circumstances. “I would have turned the music back up mid-sentence,” wrote one. “Good for you for keeping your cool.”