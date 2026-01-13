‘What Did I Do?’: Man Slaps Child in Face He Suspected of Ding-Dong Ditch in Viral Video, Sparking Outrage

A man hit a child across the face in a residential complex in Ewa Beach, Hawaii, mistakenly thinking he was playing ding-dong ditch, a viral video shows.

According to local station Island News, the Jan. 8 incident ended in a call to police and a report of an assault on a minor.

A man confronts a child about ringing his doorbell and running. (Photo: X/@Raindropsmedia1)

A Jan. 10 video of the assault was posted to X and has nearly 2 million views despite how difficult it is to watch. As the child stands in a housing complex’s parking lot, protesting his innocence, the man suddenly slaps him in the face and then grabs his backpack, preventing the child from escaping.

According to the outlet, the attacker and his wife believed the boy was part of a group pounding on doors throughout the complex for the past two days. A different child allegedly ran off with the wife’s phone just prior to the incident.

‘You Probably Saved Her Life’: White Restaurant-Goer Who Threatened Wife’s Life for Smiling at a Black Person Pushed Out By Black Customers

The man, however, grabbed the wrong child and wouldn’t let go. The boy, who was crying hysterically, repeatedly asked him, “What did I do?”

Meanwhile, the boy’s friend had his back and filmed the entire encounter. “Why are you guys slapping him?” he yelled. “Didn’t do anything to you!”

Man slapped a child who wasn’t even the kid who rang his doorbell and then ran away. What would you do in this situation as a parent? 👀😳 pic.twitter.com/IShkwS4Wh8 — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) January 10, 2026

Exhibiting perhaps more maturity than the adults in the video, the friend refused to back down and demanded, “Why are you slapping a kid?”

In the footage, the couple can be seen grappling with the minor for several minutes. After grabbing his backpack, the man clenched the boy’s hand to detain him, seemingly unaware that they had crossed a serious legal line. The video ends with the man still holding the child, as he cries, “I want to go home.”

According to the outlet, the Honolulu Police Department arrived and classified the incident as an assault, but the child’s family reportedly decided not to press charges.

Some in the comments felt the slap was justified, as one put it: “My God, the people overreacting in here is hilarious.” But hundreds of other viewers were shocked by the violent reaction to a childhood prank, saying the boy shouldn’t be labeled guilty by association.

“Slap him back exactly the same way,” read a top comment.

Another chimed in, “I would beat this man’s ass for touching my son if he didn’t do nothing wrong,” followed by “the man is lucky it’s not my child,” and “lawsuit incoming!”

According to Island News, the couple has received threats since the video went viral and filed a police report about the missing phone. The woman claimed her toe was also broken by the child who allegedly stole her phone, not the boy the couple assaulted.