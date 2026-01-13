‘Not Buying What Blake’s Trying to Sell Here’: Blake Shelton’s Take on Marriage to Gwen Stefani Raises Eyebrows as Fans Suspect a Divorce Is Brewing 

Country music star Blake Shelton says his marriage to Gwen Stefani is not in shambles, but his explanation is falling on deaf ears.

In the final three months of 2024, tabloids and blogs shared postings hinting that the two were preparing to call it quits after just four years of marriage.

While some celebrities stray from giving rumors any attention, Shelton instead insisted on addressing the growing whispers about his relationship with the pop star.

Blake Shelton’s attempt to shut down divorce rumors about him and wife Gwen Stefani falls flat. (Photo by Tammie Arroyo/Variety via Getty Images)

It’s obvious he hoped others would stop believing the headlines, though it seems the opposite has occurred. The No Doubt frontwoman, 56, and Shelton, 49, met in 2014 as coaches on “The Voice.”

The two were both married at the time, Stefani to longtime love Gavin Rossdale, with whom she shares sons Kingston and Zuma, and Shelton to fellow country star Miranda Lambert. Both marriages ended in 2015, the same year the artists-turned-TV personalities began dating; making their red carpet debut as a couple in February 2016.

Stefani and Shelton have been married since July 2021. Their fourth anniversary Instagram posts are one of the few things they shared together last year.

While co-hosting the Jan. 10 episode of the “Country Countdown USA” radio show, Shelton admitted he was aware of the “‘Blake and Gwen, they’ve split up’ …“’They’re not even seeing each other anymore; they’re going through a divorce,’” claims.

He said, “I see pictures of Gwen and I on social media that I really go, ‘That looks so real.’ But I know I don’t even own that shirt or ‘Whose car is that?’” In November 2025, a story claimed the duo were “living separate lives.”

By December, a purported insider told The U.S. Sun that their “lifestyles don’t automatically sync” and that “there were times when the tension was high enough that people close to them quietly wondered if the relationship could take the strain.”

Shelton’s recent comments speak volumes among naysayers who are not fully convinced the couple are happy. “Not buying what Blake’s trying to sell here. There was no need to respond to the rumors,” said one fan. A skeptic snarked, “These stories always come out shortly before a celebrity couple actually does divorce. There’s always truth in these rumors cause people who know them leak things.”

A third said, “This divorce is going to happen. I don’t know why they keep commenting on it.”

Although Stefani has not addressed the latest round of rumors, she has in the past. In 2024, she told NYLON, “In my own relationship, even though I know the truth…you still create drama in your own mind about your insecurities and what might happen.”

But still declared, “You can say whatever you want to say about our relationship — I mean, a week ago we were getting divorced again or something. It’s just lies. The truth is the truth, and we know what that is.”

However, the absence of joint appearances and minimal social media posts together were used against the couple in many of the reports last year. A third reaction reads, “This is definitely a déjà vu moment. I recall both Blake and Miranda saying the exact same thing about their marriage as recently as weeks before they called it quits.”

A fourth person could not resist comparing Shelton’s ex and his current wife. That person wrote, “I think it’s hilarious that Gwen is old enough to be the mother of Miranda’s husband, Brendan. It does appear that Miranda upgraded by a lot.”

Lambert, 42, remarried to police officer Brendan McLoughlin, 34, in January 2019, just three months after they began dating.