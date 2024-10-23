‘Almost Didn’t Recognize Her’: Gwen Stefani Accused of Using Her Wig to ‘Hide Scars from the Facelift’ Following Her ‘Unrecognizable’ Appearance During ‘The Voice’ Return

Fans and some cosmetic professionals are saying there is “no doubt” that singer Gwen Stefani has had some work done on her face.

After her epic return to host “The Voice,” the leader of the ’90s band that mixed rock-ska, pop and hip-hop music, many are talking about how unrecognizable she looks.

Despite being in the public eye for over three decades, Stefani is still one of the most beautiful women in Hollywood, but fans think that she just doesn’t look like the person that they fell in love with when she was in the group No Doubt, or debuted her solo project, “I’m Just a Girl,” in 1995.

Gwen Stefani’s unrecognizable appearance shocks fans during her return to “The Voice.” (Photo: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

On Monday, October 21, the “Blow Your Mind” singer popped out with her signature blond locks but debuted a blunt full bang on the NBC competition show.

Her makeup was subtle and featured peach tones, but despite the hairstyle change, many speculated that she might have undergone cosmetic procedures.

After posting promotional images on X, some fans shared their thoughts, with a mix of admiration and skepticism.

here we go #teamgwen it's time for the voice battles! you're all amazing !! 🎤 gx pic.twitter.com/PpXdP5hfmX — Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) October 21, 2024

While a few marveled at her youthful appearance, others questioned the changes.

“How do you keep looking younger and younger?!” one fan wrote, while another said, “The Hollywood look is really getting old.”

The experts told the Daily Mail that they believe that the singer had work done and gave their clinical diagnostic of her face from what they saw.



Dr. Corey Maas, a facial plastic surgeon from San Francisco, suggested that the fullness in Stefani’s cheeks could be due to fillers, which help smooth lines and restore volume.

He also pointed out the tightness of her jawline, remarking that, “A 55-year-old woman just doesn’t have a jawline like that.”

Maas further suspected a lower facelift might be behind her flawless look, which, if true, would involve tightening the skin around the lower face.

Dr. Maas added that Stefani’s lack of deep wrinkles, which usually develop in the late 20s, could also indicate Botox use. Additionally, he noted that while her bangs might distract from any signs of a facelift, the fuller appearance of her cheeks was unlikely to be just from a hairstyle change.

Another facial plastic surgeon based in New York City, Dr. Joel Kopelman, agreed with Maas, suggesting that she might have had a mini facelift, focusing on how her jawline and lower face appeared.

“Looking at Gwen’s recent appearance, particularly her smooth jawline and lack of sagging around the cheeks and neck, a mini facelift could have contributed to these results,” he said.

Not everyone blasted the entertainer. One person called foul on the publication, saying, “Two photos taken 18 years apart and MoL claims she looks unrecognisable! Most people don’t look how they did 18 years ago.”

gwen stefani during one of her earliest performances with no doubt, 1989 pic.twitter.com/1jxJxZMzxn — popculture (@notgwendalupe) January 17, 2024

Another another said, “I think she looks great.”

Other experts have weighed in as well.

Popular YouTuber Dr. Gary Linkov speculated that Stefani could have spent as much as $428,000 on at least nine different procedures, including fillers and brow lifts.

Meanwhile, Dr. Michael Bassiri-Tehrani pointed out that Stefani’s plump cheeks suggest filler use, as facial fat tends to diminish with age.

Many weighed in on the outlet’s comment section, saying that she didn’t need it and sharing their frustrations with celebrities getting unnecessary work done.

“I watched The Voice last night and almost didn’t recognize her,” one person wrote. “My first thought was she has bangs now to cover facelift scars.”

Another wrote, “Yep, the (hideous) wig is clearly there to hide scars from the facelift while they heal.”

Some said, “I like Gwen but she’s tweaking her face too much,” and “Gone too far love.”

“In the words of Joe Gillis from the legendary film Sunset Boulevard, ‘There’s nothing tragic about being 50, not unless you try to be 25.’ I’m just gonna leave it at that,” someone else added.

“It’s really sad. Plastic surgery started for people who needed it, such as they were in a car accident or were seriously burned,” one comment informed, before saying, “Gwen had no need for it. Her looks were not improved a bit.”

Stefani herself has not publicly addressed the speculation, though she once said in a 2004 People interview, “I’m hoping my children will save me from my vanity. If it doesn’t, plastic surgery is an option … It sucks to have to grow older. We all have to accept it.”

Regardless of what procedures she may or may not have undergone, the Grammy winner continues to reinvent herself and continues to be a beauty. Her fans may be divided over her appearance, but the singer’s evolving look remains a testament to her status as a pop culture icon.