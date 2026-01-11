‘I’m Not Ashamed’: TikTok Influencer Who Owes $1.75M for Breaking Up a Marriage Finally Admits What She Did Inside the Couples Home

TikTok content creator Brenay Kennard was ordered to pay her now-husband’s ex-wife $1.75 million after their affair led to the demise of the former couple’s marriage, and her latest reveal about the romance takes the cake.

Kennard’s husband, Tim Montague, was married to Akira Montague when he began his affair with the social media influencer, and Akira sued the TikToker for destroying her family in 2024. The case garnered national media attention for its subject matter and Kennard’s fame, but the latest chapter of the saga has revealed an admission from the influencer.

Brenay Kennard admits she made an inappropriate video with her now-husband while he was still married. (Photo: @lifeofbrenay/Instagram)

‘She Ain’t Learn Her Lesson’: TikTok Influencer Ordered to Pay $1.75M for Destroying Marriage Says ‘He’s Worth It’ Before Dropping Bombshell

The TikTok star and her husband appeared on “Dr. Phil” on January 5, and Kennard admitted that while she was friends with Akira, she stayed at the couple’s house for a week.

During that time, she said she made a video that was “inappropriate” with her friend’s husband’s phone.

“I was there for a week,” she told Dr. Phil. “Tim and his wife, they allowed me to stay at their house.”

Kennard added that she wasn’t an alcoholic, but she does drink, and one evening while she was “under the influence,” she took Montague’s phone and made a video of herself talking “gibberish.”

“It was inappropriate. Absolutely.”

The TikTok star also said that she stated on the video she “couldn’t wait to be Mrs. Montague, which I am now.”

Dr. Phil brought the shade and asked, “About Akira’s husband? While you’re staying in her house?”

“Correct,” replied Kennard.

Kennard also said, “I’m not ashamed. It was inappropriate.”

The influencer also appeared on the “Tamron Hall Show” with Montague on Dec. 12, and she claimed her former friend was told by her then-husband that the marriage was over before the affair began. Kennard also claimed her husband is worth the expense of the lawsuit when asked if the romance was worth the money.

“Honestly, no — it’s not worth over a million. But he’s worth it, is what I can say,” she claimed. “He’s worth it….we know that the outside hates us, but we know that we love each other.”

Instagram users reacted to Kennard’s latest television appearance, and the comments are hilarious. One user wrote, “She thought he was gone be nice like Tamron Hall, Dr.Phil said, ‘AHT AHT!'”

Another also noted Dr. Phil’s shade during the interview. “Dr. Phil is funny as shiiiiii, he’s like ‘You don’t see why you wrong, huh??'”

One user provided some sage advice and replied, “This is exactly why you don’t trust nobody around your man or let people stay at your house.”

Montague and Kennard reportedly began their affair sometime in 2023, and by February of 2024, videos the duo shared online clearly revealed they were involved romantically. Akira filed her lawsuit in May and was awarded $1.75 million by the jury.