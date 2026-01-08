‘He Needs to Tell His Stylist He’s Lost Weight’: Craig Robinson Looks Slimmer Than He’s Ever Been, Fans Joke His Wardrobe Is Still Living In the Past

Actor Craig Robinson looked mighty dapper on the red carpet earlier this week, strutting the results of his dramatic weight loss.

Robinson, 54, stepped out with a noticeably slimmer frame and fans were quick to point out how different he looked compared to his early roles as Darryl on “The Office” or in “Hot Tub Time Machine.”

“Hot Tub Time Machine” actor Craig Robinson shows off his slimmest look yet after his drastic weight loss. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)

The Hollywood entertainer wore an oversized, long double-breasted maroon suit jacket over a black button-up shirt and matching black pants to the 2026 Critics Choice Awards.

“WOW, he looks even better. Congratulations on your amazing transformation !!! You look great man !!!!” wrote one Facebook reader,

Another joked, “He looks like David Allen Grier now.”

Several other readers congratulated Robinson on how “great” he looked, though some suggested his wardrobe had yet to catch up with his new physique.

“Thank goodness! I was really worried about him after ‘The Office’ wrapped, he got HUGE. Phew. Talented guy!!!!! But that jacket is really strange,” one fan commented after The Daily Mail shared Robinson’s glow-up. Another reader wrote, “I love Craig but he needs to tell his stylist he’s lost weight.”

While some fans speculated that Ozempic or other GLP-1 medications played a role in Robinson’s weight loss, the actor has been open about his health journey for years.

Robinson’s weight loss in 2017 vs. 2024 and 2025. (Photos by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic; Rob Kim/Getty Images; craigrobinson/Instagram)

“It’s no Ozempic, just straight working out and not drinking and a lot of intermittent fasting,” he told the Daily Mail at the CCAs.

Robinson hasn’t shared exactly how much weight he has lost, nor does he have a specific goal in mind. Still, he says comments about his appearance continue, with some suggesting he may be losing too much weight.

“I’m trying to figure out [what his goal weight is] going to be because I’ll drop and then people say, ‘You’re losing too much.’ So I got to figure it out, but I’m not worried,” Robinson said.

In 2017, Robinson appeared on Harry Connick Jr.’s talk show, “Harry,” where he spoke about what initially inspired him to get fit.

“I lost a bunch of weight, I lost about 50 pounds,” Robinson said, appearing on the show in a well-tailored black suit and white button-up shirt.

He later admitted that the weight loss began as an experiment tied to cutting out alcohol.

“I haven’t been drinking,” he said. “Since January I just put down the alcohol, I was going to detox. I had heard, I don’t know how true it is, but I heard you can regenerate your liver in six months. I was like let me see if I can go six months and I just haven’t gone back.”

That detox eventually led him to reevaluate his eating habits as well.

“[I’m] working out and I’ve been trying this vegan lifestyle too. It’s amazing,” he said. “There are so many great vegan restaurant and dishes. It’s much easier than I thought it would be.” The actor later revealed that “mac and cheese” remained one of his guilty pleasures.

Robinson’s 50-pound weight loss in 2017 was just the beginning for Robinson.

In 2024, he told Us Weekly that one of his life goals is to “live a healthy lifestyle.”

“Consistency is key, and my goal is to work out a little every day, even if it’s just for five minutes,” he said, adding, “Something is better than nothing.”

The comedian also credited daily activities like walking and hiking as major contributors to his transformation, noting that his large collection of “walking canes from all over the world” offers extra support during hikes.

Elsewhere in the US interview, Robinson reiterated his love for vegan food. However, the “Ghost” actor does not consider himself fully vegan, as he still indulges in certain favorites.

“I love to order Pizza Hut Melts from Pizza Hut,” he confessed.