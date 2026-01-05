‘Peak Cringe Achieved’: Trump’s Inner Circle Caught in Awkward Celebration That Sets the Internet Off

So appropriate! The two Trump administration officials behind President Donald Trump’s cruel ICE deportation policies were spotted dancing at Trump’s New Year’s Eve party to the most suitable song ever, Vanilla Ice’s 1990s classic “Ice, Ice Baby,” except their shockingly bad dance moves inspired nothing but shudders and revulsion.

Video of the dancing Trumpsters, White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who oversees ICE, went viral, captivating the internet for all the wrong reasons.

White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem (Photo: X/Katie Miller)

Noem, known as ICE Barbie for her cosplaying as an agent with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, was seen cutting the rug next to a bald and smug Miller, the person behind Trump’s “racist and draconian immigration policies.”

The pair were caught in an ick moment as Vanilla Ice performed his hit song during a New Year’s show at Mar-a-Lago on Wednesday night, Dec. 31, along with an odd-looking out-of-place Ninja Turtle dancing next to him.

Miller’s wife, Katie Miller, posted the video of the cringe-worthy moment, and it quickly went viral with more than 421,000 views and hundreds of reposts and comments, some supportive, others mocking.

The footage shows an uncomfortable-looking Miller forcing a smile as he nods his head and sways a bit to the music, but his obvious awkwardness prompted one X user to observe, “He looks like he wants to be back at work already rather than Mandatory Fun.”

Another hilariously wrote, “This is what happens when you alienate the entire entertainment sector.”

The camera then panned over to Noem, who appeared to be trying to show off her dance moves while singing along to what should arguably be her own personal anthem.

Plenty of MAGA supporters loved the clip, literally writing, “Love it!” and Love this!” “Let’s go!” and “Awesome.”

Others not so much. This X user, clearly referring to Miller, stated, “Nosferatu has some sweet dance moves…”

And this from another X user, “Peak cringe achieved. Stephen Miller channeling his inner Goebbels while Kristi Noem does the dog-killer shuffle to Vanilla Ice at Trump’s tacky palace. Because nothing screams ‘elite leadership’ like a Nazi rave. Pathetic.”

Miller is the architect behind many of the Trump administration’s worst policies, including its violent mass deportations, and Noem is tasked with carrying out those policies, which she seems to relish.

Trump’s immigration overhaul has prompted mass protests and many legal challenges over the past 10 months and includes restrictions on legal ways of entering the U.S., tighter asylum rules, and increased examinations of families, workers, and students, according to Newsweek.

Despite his less-than-cheery demeanor, Miller and his wife appear to have a new reason to celebrate. In a photo of the Millers entering Trump’s party, Katie Miller is pictured holding her belly, suggesting she’s pregnant with the couple’s fourth child.

As for Vanilla Ice, whose government name is Rob Van Winkle, he’s no stranger at Mar-a-Lago. Ice also entertained Trump’s guests at the president’s New Year’s Eve party last year and has performed his “Ice, Ice Baby” tune many times for Trump immigration officials.