‘Shred Sheeran’: Ed Sheeran’s Shirtless Look Shocks Fans Who Say He Looks Nothing Like the ‘Shape of You’ Singer Used to

Ed Sheeran’s new shape has fans ready to sing his 2017 hit “Shape of You” to him.

Since his early years of being a celebrity, Sheeran was known for having a fuller, more rounded build. But during the pandemic, the British singer-songwriter made a conscious decision to prioritize his health — and the physical changes suggest that commitment has paid off after dropping 30 pounds.

Inspiring fans gave Sheeran creative nicknames to match his new look after he debuted his ripped body on the cover of Men’s Health magazine.

The 34-year-old stood shirtless with his messy ginger hair, flaunting his toned and tatted physique. Even Sheeran’s face was slimmer where his cheeks were once more puffy.

Fans commented with praise under Men’s Health magazine’s Instagram post about its Sheeran cover story.

One person impressed with his body said, “My bro shredded.”

Another shocked person typed, “damnnnnnnn eddy.”

Others gave him nicknames such as “Never expected Shred Sheeran,” and “Ok ginger king.”

Someone else wrote, “Inked Hobbit” as a nod to the “Hobbit” trilogy of films.

Ironically, Sheeran was involved in the second movie of the series called “The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug.” He is the singer and songwriter of “I See Fire,” which played during the closing credits.

Throughout his 20s, Sheeran lived the typical rock star life with liquor and cigars included. Though he had fame and success, he realized that he did not feel good about his body.

Ed Sheeran shows off shocking 30-pound weight loss in shirtless photo shoot https://t.co/zyXGAwtKkr pic.twitter.com/s99j827Hc5 — Page Six (@PageSix) December 19, 2025

“I always felt like sh-t within myself; I’d wake up and look in the mirror and just feel gross,” he said.

The other catalyst for Sheeran’s lifestyle change was his daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. She was born in 2020. His second daughter, Jupiter Seaborn Sheeran, came two years later.

“I remember Lyra was 2 weeks old and I had my best mate round and we had a bottle of wine,” he said. “I went to bed, then Lyra woke up 20 minutes after I’d fallen asleep. I woke up and I was like, “F-ck, I probably shouldn’t drink if I’m going to feel this dreadful.”

He added, “I didn’t want to pick my kid up and have my back f-cked and stuff like that. And then also that feeds into professional life. You’re less resilient in your 30s. I was losing my voice more. I would pull muscles in my leg, I pulled a muscle in my back when I was playing live. … I wanted to feel superhuman on stage.”

Over the course of five years, Sheeran began to shred those 30 pounds with help from at least two personal trainers, and fitness routines like weight lifting, Pilates, and even running.

“It’s all about moderation,” he said, noting his strategy for his eating habits.

This means that Sheeran hasn’t thrown away all of his old habits. He still indulges in his guilty pleasures from time to time — like drinking beer — just not often.

“[Fitness] just sort of became something that really added to my life, he said. “I think, underneath it all, I am a pizza-eating, beer-guzzling smoker, but that’s just not my reality as a parent in my 30s. I think that you have to make good decisions.”

This isn’t Sheeran’s first time losing a lot of weight. In 2019, he revealed that he dropped 50 pounds after he quit smoking three years prior and took up running instead.