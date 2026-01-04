‘You Little N–ger!’: White Man Hurls Racial Slurs, Makes Shooting Motions Toward Crowd Before Another Man Knocks Some Sense Into Him, Video Shows

Even after the white man told another man to “go back to Mexico, you little n_gger” during a confrontation outside a San Francisco bar, he still had a chance to walk away unscathed.

But a video going viral on Threads shows the white man continuing to challenge the man, telling him to “come and get it” as a crowd gathered around. It is not clear exactly who he was beefing with, but the crowd appeared to be more Hispanic than Black and appeared to want him to just go away rather than fight him.

A white man ended up scurrying away after challenging other men to a fight by saying, “Go back to Mexico, you little n_gger.” (Photo: @darkzuckerberg)

But the white man then began making shooting motions with his hand towards the crowd while yelling out, “pow, pow, pow” – his confidence evidently fueled by booze.

“I’ll knock you out cold, boy,” the white man threatened. “I’ll knock you out down to Mexico!”

But even then, he could have walked away unscathed, as the people he was yelling at were still not triggered by his words.

However, the video then cuts to a scene showing the white man fighting another man, with both of them ending up on the street. That’s when another man walked up and punched him in the face.

That punch apparently knocked some sense into him because he then began walking away with the crowd of people following behind him, telling him to “get the f_ck out of here” as the video ends.

The 1:15-minute video was posted Thursday by a Black man named Steve Ojo, who goes by darkzuckerberg on Threads, with the following caption:

Another out of control thug. The white community really needs more fathers in the home and less time listening to Joe Rogan. Got what he deserved at the end though.

The incident took place outside the Union Street Ale House, perhaps on New Year’s Eve, but Ojo does not provide many details.

But it has received more than 3,000 comments and has been shared more than 1,400 times as of this writing, so it probably won’t be long before his name surfaces along with the usual apology saying, “that was not me,” that tends to follow these videos.

“Coke + liquor + racism + concussion is not a cute look,” said one commenter. “Every time a racist dude gets clocked, an angel gets its wings,” said another.

“For someone who claims he can knock people back down to Mexico he sure can’t throw a punch to save his f_cking life,” mocked another.

Several commenters came to the white man’s defense, saying he had the right to express himself. But one woman used police logic to justify violence against the man.

“As a white person, I’m just saying the minute he pulled that finger gun and pretended to shoot people, he made a terroristic threat,” she said.

“I would have immediately taken that terroristic threat seriously and deleted him. I would have said that I didn’t realize that it wasn’t an actual gun, I made the same arguments to the police make.”