‘Feral Thug’: Video Shows Elderly Black Man Being Spit on at Walmart By White Man — What Bystanders Did Next Has People Furious

While shopping at a Walmart recently, an elderly Black man was aggressively taunted and spat on, which is considered a criminal assault under the law.

The disturbing incident was captured on video by a bystander, and an edited clip was posted to the popular X account I Expose Racist & Pedos, where it has garnered nearly half a million views in less than two days and hundreds of comments.

A video still shows an elderly Black man in a confrontation with a white man in Walmart. (Photo: X/ I Expose Racist & Pedos)

The assailant unleashed a torrent of abuse on the older man while the two stood in the checkout aisle, including calling him a “b*tch” and a “mother*ucker.”

Commenters on X couldn’t help but notice that several Walmart employees looked on impassively, seemingly frozen in place, as the situation nearly escalated out of control. After yelling and violently pushing a shopping cart aside, the assailant spat on the gray-haired Black man, and gasps from customers could be heard on the audio.

As shoppers stopped and stared, one unidentified woman stepped in to hold the assailant back and walked him away from the scene.

Multiple white bystanders + Walmart employees stand frozen — watching… pic.twitter.com/fQYGeMe59q — i Expose Racists & Pedos (@SeeRacists) December 31, 2025

The caption on the video called the attacker a “FERAL thug” and noted that it was “completely unprovoked.” The events leading up to the confrontation and its aftermath were not filmed, and it’s unclear whether an arrest was made or whether the police were even called.

Intentionally spitting on someone is considered a criminal assault in all 50 states, and perpetrators can face stiff fines and jail time, sometimes up to six months; however, these cases are rarely prosecuted unless they involve a police officer or a public figure. Retail employees are also loath to get involved and often prohibited by company policy.

Walmart, for instance, instructs employees to call 911 or alert a manager if a physical fight breaks out, then step back from the conflict as a safety precaution.

While we don’t know the outcome in this situation, the brief video is raising growing concerns and questions about the recent rise in retail violence and what can be done about it.

According to a study by the Loss Prevention Research Council and Verkada, workplace violence at brick-and-mortar retailers surged in 2025, with reports of physical assault up 22 percent from 2024. One in four retail workers said they want to quit in the next twelve months due to safety concerns, and the recent trend of locking up merchandise to thwart organized theft and smash-and-grabs is actually making matters worse, not better.

Meanwhile, another Verkada survey found that two-thirds of customers are worried about their safety while shopping. Indeed, at least one elderly Black man will likely think twice before shopping at his local Walmart again.

“They always pick the defenseless to attack,” noted one in the comments section of X, followed by, “They literally always go for the soft targets. Our women, children, and elders. They never pull this with Black men who are able to defend themselves.”

Many people in the comments section are hoping for an arrest, and also speaking about the racist double standard if the tables had been turned.

“If that elderly man had beaten the sh*t out of that thug, then everyone would have jumped in to stop it.”