‘Totally Uncalled For’: Hilary Swank Snaps at Woman Aiming a Camera at Her Kids— But the Real Back Story Changes Everything

Actress Hilary Swank went into protective mommy mode after mistaking a woman for taking pictures of her young kids.

On Dec. 10, a woman by the name of Jada Bafus alleged that Swank was the aggressor during an incident at Los Angeles Airport, where she first noticed the Oscar winner. Bafus explained that she was on a mission to take her sons, Mason, 7, and Jack, 4 to Disneyland for their Make-A-Wish trip, until her run-in with Swank changed everything.

(Photo by GVK/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Both kids were diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, which is a severe genetic disorder mostly found in boys that increases muscle weakens and prevents damaged muscles from being repaired. Life expectancy for victims of the disease often is as short as their 20s or 30s.

She told the outlet, “At baggage claim, I was walking next to Hilary Swank. And I did a double take on her because it’s Hilary Swank and I am a fan of her movies and stuff.”

Swank is known for her films like “The Next Karate Kid” Freedom Writers,” “Boys Don’t Cry,” and “Million Dollar Baby.”

Bafus’ next move is what seemed to led to the mishap. She said she pulled out her phone, claiming she got “distracted and trying to find my Make-A-Wish kids and my husband.”

“I just looked, like you know, I was trying to call my husband. I wasn’t taking a picture,” she explained.

But Swank thought she was pulling out her phone to do just that and reacted accordingly.

Recounting the details on Instagram in a now deleted post, Bafus recalled Swank saying, “You got what you needed? Get what you came for? Enjoy that picture.”

She continued in the comment saying, “Ma’am…I wasn’t taking a picture of you. I was trying to find my two terminally ill boys at baggage claim. But thanks for poking at a stressed mom on her kid’s Make A Wish trip.”

Bafus told the outlet, “It just hurt my feelings because I was starting my son’s Make-A-Wish trip, which she wouldn’t have known, but just one of those situations where it was one of my first encounters with a celebrity so I thought it was a little comical.” She added, “We just don’t know what others are going through and I was just a stressed mom trying to navigate LAX.”

After the awkward exchange, Bafus said Swank did reach out to apologize via Instagram. Apparently Swank explained that she was protecting her 2-year-old twins, daughter Aya and son Ohm, from being photographed.

Despite the explanation, Bafus’ husband Bryan was confused by Swank’s reaction, due to her line of work and the industry she’s exposed to.

Fans had mixed reviews on The Daily Mail. One person said, “Who the hell would want to take a picture of Hilary Swank? That poor mother. Hilary really think she’s all that!”

A second person who felt the same way wrote, “An apology doesn’t help. You can’t take back words you’ve said then regret [it].”

A third had a different opinion writing, “She apologized, move on.” However, many sided with Swank’s reaction, suggesting the woman was lying.

“So the lady wasn’t trying to photograph her but she ran to the paper! Strangely I don’t believe her,” said one person. A fifth person side-eyed the Bafus and wrote, “I’m not buying this story. Shame on that woman for using her kids medical condition as a sorry excuse for invading someone’s privacy. No sympathy given.”

Swank became a first time mom to her twins at age 47 in 2023. She welcomed them with her husband Philip Schneider, an entrepreneur whom she married in 2018.

Though she had no idea when she would become a mother, Swank kept it mind years before she actually had her children. At age 37, she decided to freeze her eggs and didn’t use them until 10 years later, which she says was the right time.