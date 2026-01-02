‘Lucky He Only Has a Concussion’: Unremorseful Teen Accused of Pummeling 81-Year-Old Man During Road Rage Incident Regrets Not Beating Him More

A Wisconsin teen faces a felony criminal charge after authorities say he severely beat an 81-year-old man during a road rage incident that left the elderly victim with numerous injuries.

Oliver Maarten McSorley was charged with felony battery to an elderly person in connection with a road rage incident that took place in October 2025 in the Milwaukee suburb of Pewaukee.

Oliver Maarten McSorley (Photo: WISN/YouTube screenshot)

According to a criminal complaint cited by WISN, McSorley allegedly tailgated the victim, and the 81-year-old admitted that he drove slower in response.

Prosecutors say that when McSorley passed the victim and cut him off, the victim said that he caught up to McSorley at a light and inched closer until he struck the bumper of McSorley’s car.

When McSorley pulled over, the victim followed suit, and both drivers started arguing.

The elderly man admitted that he pushed McSorley during the argument, which reportedly set the teen off. McSorley then repeatedly punched him in the head and body until bystanders intervened, the complaint says.

Someone called 911 and told dispatchers that the teen was “aggressively punching” the older man, while he was in a fetal position, as if “the younger man was trying to punch the older man into the ground,” the complaint states.

The caller said they believed that McSorley “may mortally injure the older man.”

McSorley reportedly drove away from the scene, but later turned himself in.

According to the complaint, he called a relative from jail and said, “I wish I would’ve beaten him to a pulp.” He continued, “I should have beaten the (expletive) out of him … he is lucky he only has a concussion. I could’ve literally beat him to an inch of his life.”

The call was recorded by the facility.

The 81-year-old victim reported that he suffered numerous scrapes and bruises, a possible concussion, blurred vision, and that blood was spilling from both his ears and an eye.

McSorley faces six years in prison if convicted.