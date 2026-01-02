‘A Setup’: Cinnabon Employee Fired for Racist Tirade Exposed Again on New Footage, Stumbling Over Excuse for Her Behavior, But It Only Makes Things Worse

The Cinnabon worker who was fired after she shamelessly aimed racial remarks at a Somali couple, calling one the N-word, was caught on police bodycam footage claiming she was harassed by the customers first.

Crystal Wilsey drew widespread backlash and was immediately fired from her job at a Cinnabon in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin, after a cellphone video showing her targeting two Somali customers with derogatory remarks and gestures went viral.

Crystal Wilsey was fired from Cinnabon after she was caught on video using racial slurs against a Black Somali couple. (Photo: TikTok @sab_dailypay)

TMZ obtained bodycam footage showing police arriving at the scene after the customers called 911. The video shows the officer approach Wilsey after getting the couple’s account. But in Wilsey’s version of events, she claimed she was victimized.

“They treated me like s*** first,” Wilsey explains to the officer. “They came here and harassed me. I have PTSD.”

When the cop asks for more details, Wilsey continues to claim that the couple threatened her, but is curt and dismissive.

‘What You’re Going to Do?!’: Black DoorDash Driver Defends Himself Against Alleged Racial Slur, Leaving White Georgia Couple Speechless, Video Shows

“I don’t know. They started threatening me. I don’t know. I have no idea,” Wilsey says.

“How did they start threatening you?” the officer asks.

“I have no idea,” Wilsey responds.

“So you don’t know how they threatened you?” the officer asks.

“Nope,” Wilsey says while smirking.

She then claims that the entire situation is “a setup” and that the couple was being “boisterous” with her.

The cell phone footage of Wilsey’s racist rant that went viral in early December prompted her swift and immediate termination from Cinnabon. The company also released a statement, calling the video “disturbing.”

In the days after Wilsey was fired, a GiveSendGo fundraiser was set up on her behalf that raised more than $160,000 from her supporters.

The fundraising page claims what Wilsey maintained to the officer — that the Somali couple intimidated and harassed her.

The remarks and comments donors left on the crowdfunding site were similar to the inflammatory rhetoric President Donald Trump delivered in a Dec. 2 cabinet meeting in which he referred to Somali immigrants as “garbage.”