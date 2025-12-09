‘This is Sick’: Fired Cinnabon Worker Who Called Black Customers Racist Slurs Gets $136,000 In Donations from Supporters

A Cinnabon employee who drew fierce backlash after she was recorded aiming racial slurs and derogatory insults and gestures at two Black customers is now garnering massive support through an online fundraiser.

Crystal Wilsey was swiftly fired from her job in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin, after video of her profanity-laden rant went viral and caught the attention of Cinnabon.

Crystal Wilsey was fired from Cinnabon after she was caught on video using racial slurs against a Black Somali couple. (Photo: TikTok @sab_dailypay)

“We’ve seen the disturbing video from the Cinnabon bakery in Ashwaubenon, WI, and we do not condone this behavior,” Cinnabon said in a statement to the media. “The former employee was immediately terminated by the franchise owner. Their actions do not reflect our values or the welcoming experience every guest deserves.”

In the footage, 43-year-old Wilsey is seen calling customers the N-word and admitting that she’s a racist.

“I am racist, and I’ll say it to the whole, entire world,” Wilsey stated. “Don’t be disrespectful.”

News of the incident made national headlines and sparked a firestorm online.

However, in the days after Wilsey’s firing, an online fundraiser was set up on her behalf on the Christian crowdfunding site, GiveSendGo.

The campaign has raised more than $136,000 as of Dec. 9.

The webpage, titled “Stand With Crystal,” claims that the Somali customers whom Crystal insulted were the aggressors in the confrontation.

Meet Crystal: hardworking White mom doing her job at Cinnabon. Two Somali customers decide to make her shift hell with intimidation. Instead of banning the offenders and backing their employee, Cinnabon fires Crystal to keep the nons happy. We’re not letting this slide. Funds go to making sure Crystal lands on her feet after this betrayal. No White person should lose their job for refusing to be harassed by Somalians.

Some of the campaign’s top donors left comments on the webpage in defense of Wilsey.

“Double Down stay strong Boss,” one anonymous donor commented.

“Thank you for calling a spade a spade,” another person wrote.

“If Somalians must be seen, until they are all removed by our Blessed President’s law enforcement, they must never be heard. Love ya!” a donor who goes by Black Rifle posted.

Some of the donors’ comments echo some incendiary rhetoric made by President Donald Trump during a Dec. 2 Cabinet meeting in which he referred to Somali immigrants as “garbage.”

“I don’t want them in our country, I’ll be honest with you,” he said, adding that the United States would “go the wrong way if we keep taking in garbage into our country.”

He also said: “With Somalia, which is barely a country, you know, they have no, they have no anything. They just run around killing each other. There’s no structure.”

However, the fundraiser, which was created by Tom Hennessey, has received loads of backlash on social media.

“This is sick,” one person wrote. “What an absolutely vile human being,” another person said.

The Trump administration is now steering its federal immigration crackdown toward Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota, where Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents are being directed to target undocumented Somali immigrants, according to The New York Times.

Wilsey’s case mimics an almost identical story out of Minnesota from earlier this year, where a white woman was filmed calling a Black child the N-word on a playground and also launched a fundraiser on GiveSendGo, which raised more than $800,000 from numerous donors.

Shiloh Hendrix stated that the outrage that ensued shortly after the video of her went viral impacted the lives of her and her family members after people began sending her threats online and doxxing her address.