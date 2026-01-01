Georgia Woman Called 911 After Fatally Shooting Her Husband, Came Ready With an Explanation for the ‘Accident’ — Then One Discovery Blew the Story Apart

A Georgia woman’s explanation for a shooting that left her husband dead never fully lined up with the evidence. On Tuesday, she was sentenced to decades in prison after pleading guilty.

Iesha Zenobia Harmon, 45, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Iesha Harmons learned her fate after pleading guilty to shooting her husband. (Credit: DeKalb County Jail)

Those charges were filed against her following the death of her husband, 44-year-old Shedrick Harmon, on Sept. 19, 2022.

According to a DeKalb County police news release, Iesha Harmon called 911 at 3:05 a.m. that morning to request officers to her and her husband’s home on Charleston Terrace.

‘Holy … That Was Fast!’: White Man Touches Black Man on Camera — and the Lesson Arrives Before Anyone Can Step In

When police arrived, they found Shedrick Harmon unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his upper right torso. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Iesha Harmon maintained that the shooting was accidental and repeatedly told investigators that she and her husband hadn’t been arguing. She said that two firearms and unfolded laundry were on top of their bed. She claimed she picked up one of the weapons incorrectly, accidentally fired it, and shot her husband.

However, during the police investigation, detectives uncovered information that would turn Harmon’s story upside down. A history of violence and other issues between the Harmons added a new twist.

“Text messages between the couple and accounts from friends and family indicate a history of violence, drug and alcohol use, and infidelity in the relationship,” prosecutors said. “The defendant had allegedly threatened the victim with a firearm on several occasions.”

Harmon pleaded guilty on Dec. 1 and was sentenced to 30 years in prison.