‘Holy … That Was Fast!’: White Man Touches Black Man on Camera — and the Lesson Arrives Before Anyone Can Step In

A 9-second video going viral on the social media platform X provides a universal lesson we all should have learned before reaching adulthood – never place your hands on a man’s face unless you are ready to defend yourself against retaliation.

The video posted on the channel, @insanefightvidz, on December 27 shows an altercation between a Black man and a white man who are squaring off over an unknown dispute inside a restaurant when the white man palms his hand on the Black man’s face – obviously not expecting a reaction.

A viral video shows a white man getting knocked out milliseconds after placing his hand on the Black man’s face which would be considered assault if the cops had been involved but the Black man helped him back up and walked him out the door. (Photos: WorldStarHipHop)

But the Black man responds within milliseconds by slapping him hard across the face with his right hand, knocking the white man out, causing him to land with a loud thud on the floor.

“F_ck outta here,” the Black man says.

“Holy sh_t that was fast…. Had to watch it again just to see the punch,” a commenter wrote.

Extended Video

But what the viral video does not show is the Black man helping the white man back up with the assistance of another Black man who then walk him out the door as the person recording chuckles.

That portion can be seen in the extended 28-second video posted on WorldStarHipHop in 2018 which appears to be the first time it was posted online.

However, WorldStar, which likely received the video as a submission from a viewer, did not elaborate on what had taken place prior to the knockdown or where it took place but it appears the Black man was possibly an employee of the restaurant.

And it appears as if the white man was creating a disturbance considering the person recording reacted with a laugh.

Despite the video being seven years old, it continues to be posted online on various platforms, providing a timeless lesson for anybody wishing to avoid getting knocked out.

“Why are white people so comfortable putting their hands on Black people this isn’t the 1800s this aggressive sh-t doesn’t fly anymore and then they wanna play victim,” wrote another commenter.

“Just leave black people alone why is this so hard?” wrote a third commenter.

“Funniest thing, That white guy gonna think about this in the shower for the rest of his life. To the Black man, it was just another Tuesday,” wrote a fourth commenter.

The video on X so far has more than 500 comments mostly supporting the Black man but a few commenters are saying the Black man overreacted.

“White copetards in the comments doing somersaults through flaming intellectual hoops in a transparent attempt to claim the moral high ground,” wrote a fifth commenter.

“These ‘people’ drop nukes on unarmed populations if they think there’ll be no comeback. Nothing scares them like a zero tolerance attitude.”