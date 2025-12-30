‘My Mama Owned Your Mama’: White Man Who Threatened to Shoot Black Mother and Kids for Parking on Public Street Is Exposed After Police Do Nothing 

A shameless white man armed with a gun confronted a Black woman and her children for parking their car on the public street in front of his home in Missouri, calling her a “dumb n_gger” and threatening her by telling her, “I will harm you.”

But the Black woman who lives across the street was armed with a camera, capturing the man’s ugly words on video, which is now going viral on social media.

However, despite video evidence showing the white man threatening to harm her and her family, Kansas City police showed up and did not arrest him, according to the original post.

A white man named Wayne Cunningham was captured on video yelling threats, insults and slurs to a Black woman and her children for parking their car on the public street in front of his home. The Black family lives across the street from him. (Photo: (@kansascitydiscovery and facebook.com/wayne.cunningham.283953)

But online sleuths determined the man’s name is Wayne Cunningham, who is pictured on his Facebook page wearing the same Kansas City Chiefs hoodie he was wearing in the video.

Online records confirm a 57-year-old man by the same name lives at the same address where he stood at his front door, next to his house number, while yelling threats, slurs and profanity, allowing sleuths to track down his address.

“My mama owned your mama,” the man said. “Your mama served me food you f_cking dumb n_gger.”

The video was first posted on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok by Kansas City Discover on Christmas Eve with the following description.

A family from Kansas City, Missouri, encountered racial slurs after parking their vehicle across the street from their residence, which led to a confrontation with a neighbor who used derogatory language. According to the family, they were threatened in the presence of their children when the individual brandished a firearm. Law enforcement was summoned, but reportedly took no action.

Kansas City Discover, a Black-owned brand that posts local news and information, posted the video on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook but said in a TikTok comment that Facebook removed the video. And TikTok removed the audio.

But it was commenters on TikTok who identified the man as Cunningham.

“What a nasty man. He should be arrested, enough with the racism, we are all human beings created by the same God and we all going to be buried in the same ground, rich, poor, Black and white,” wrote one commenter on TikTok.

“it’s sad tbh:/ it’s very sad, no one realizes that this also takes a toll on both the kids and the parents, and what’s crazy is that the police don’t do shit about this shit,” wrote another TikTok commenter.

“Pretty disgusting behavior, makes my stomach turn. It’s so sad this exists. So sorry this happens, especially in front of your child,” wrote another TikTok commenter.

“Law enforcement doesn’t punish the white guy brandishing a firearm? How typically KCPD of them,” wrote one commenter on Instagram.