‘What Is He Hiding?!’: Official Trump Photo Goes Viral After Viewers Fixate on Bruising on His Left Hand — Then Spot a New Detail They Swear Wasn’t There Before

President Donald Trump posed for cameras at Mar-a-Lago over the weekend, presenting the usual show of confidence and control that accompanies high-profile meetings. But as the images circulated, attention shifted to a small visual detail that quickly eclipsed the intended optics — setting off renewed scrutiny before Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky even entered the frame.

While makeup was again visible on the back of Trump’s right hand, it was his left hand — showing bluish discoloration — that drew renewed scrutiny as he took questions from reporters.

US President Donald Trump speaks during a joint press conference at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP via Getty Images)

The development revived questions that first surfaced in February, when a large bruise appeared on the back of Trump’s right hand at the White House during a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. At the time, the administration attributed the blemish to the president’s public schedule.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said then, “President Trump has bruises on his hand because he’s constantly working and shaking hands all day every day.”

Nearly a year later, Leavitt is singing the same song.

🚨BREAKING: Karoline Leavitt says the bandaids on Trump’s hands are hiding bruises from “shaking hands.”



How many presidents, how many Senators, Congresspeople, and business leaders shake hands every single day? Why don’t they look like THAT? pic.twitter.com/o2LcFZl0rp — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) December 11, 2025

“The president is literally constantly shaking hands,” Leavitt said in response to a reporter’s question just two weeks ago. “The Oval Office is like Grand Central terminal. He’s meeting with more people than any of you even know about,” she said before adding that he’s also on a daily aspirin regimen that may cause bruising.

As images circulated on Sunday showing new discoloration on Trump’s left hand — one he rarely uses for handshakes — and Leavitt’s explanation began to wear thin online.

“Rut roh, they’re switching hands now? New “preventative routine MRI” coming soon?”

one observer noted on a post in response to a zoomed in shot from an official Getty Image shared by journalist Aaron Rupar with the caption, “there appears to be a hole in Trump’s left hand.”

there appears to be a hole in Trump's left hand https://t.co/NCXHJkVJRK pic.twitter.com/CXtfylU8Eo — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 28, 2025

Others followed the same line of questioning.

“Is Trump going lefty when shaking hands now?” another added, saying the emerging inconsistencies should prompt more aggressive questioning from reporters. “Also, THIS is a question the press corps should be asking to debunk the whole ‘his bruises are from shaking hands all the time’ nonsense.”

The photo of Trump’s left hand sparked theories about possible conditions, including chronic venous insufficiency, edema, peripheral vascular disease, or collapsed veins. Several curious observers posted additional photos that claimed to show the alleged “hole.”

Veteran and Psychopolitical Analyst, Evaristus Odinikaeze shared a close up photo of circling specific photos of Trump’s bruises. (Credit: X/Odinikaeze)

“Probably injections to help slow the deterioration of his brain. Would explain the brain MRI, the gait, the disorganized speech…etc,” one person posted.

“His doctors have switched the IV to the other hand. The most common reason this is done is because the other vein has collapsed and can’t be used any more,” one amateur sleuth wrote. “Just what is Trump getting treated for? What is he hiding?”

This is a higher resolution picture of the possible "hole" or abrasion on the back of Trump's hand today, which appears to be adjacent to a surface vein https://t.co/M27tBtYXjk pic.twitter.com/F0zMW5odgY — Bad Fox Graphics (@BadFoxGraphics) December 29, 2025

A Trump supporter pushed back on the speculation circulating in the comments, mocking what he described as armchair medical diagnoses.

“Libs suddenly becoming medical detectives has been under the radar funniest thing in 2025,” he wrote, prompting a barrage of replies attacking his credibility. “MAGA still thinking Trump is there to help the country is actually funnier,” one person responded in the back-and-forth exchange.

The president’s hands have drawn attention repeatedly this year. In early December, Trump appeared in the Oval Office wearing a bandage on his right hand for the second consecutive day. A day earlier, he had worn two bandages during a Cabinet meeting, keeping his hands mostly under the table.

Trump had some hefty bandages yesterday on the back of right hand — the same one that is often discolored



(Chip Somodevilla/Getty) pic.twitter.com/YCeeu1Xvn7 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 3, 2025

“I’ll let you know when something’s wrong,” Trump said during that meeting when asked about coverage of his health, reiterating that he had no major physical concerns.

Previously, Leavitt attributed the bruising to “minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen.”

The White House did not immediately respond to questions about the president’s left hand.

Last night at a rally in NC Trump actually said, "There will be a time when perhaps I won't be 100%. When that time comes, I'll let you know about it. You probably will find out about it just by watching."



Who is going to tell him that time is now?#DemsUnited pic.twitter.com/fYWsTG851J — Feisty is proud to be a Democrat! (@FeistyLibLady) December 21, 2025

The issue has unfolded against a broader backdrop of scrutiny surrounding Trump’s health during his second term.

His physician, Dr. Sean Barbabella, previously disclosed that Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, which Barbabella described as a “benign and common condition,” adding that testing showed no evidence of deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease. Barbabella also addressed photos of Trump’s swollen ankles, saying “mild swelling” had been “thoroughly evaluated by the White House Medical Unit.”

The administration has also acknowledged that Trump underwent “preventative” cardiovascular and abdominal MRIs this month — tests the White House disclosed after Trump said he did not know which parts of his body were scanned. Trump has said he plans to release the results, though medical experts have told The New York Times that imaging without symptoms would be unusual in a routine exam.

Throughout it all, the White House has maintained that Trump remains in “excellent health.”