‘Is She MAGA Too?’: CeCe Winans Thought Her Appearance In Trump Ad Was Behind Her—Then a New Post Changed Everything

Gospel legend CeCe Winans is facing online backlash after publicly supporting her sister’s gospel performance at an event hosted by Donald Trump, a moment now deeply entangled in political controversy.

The “Holy Forever” singer shared a celebratory post spotlighting her younger sister, Debbie Winans, after her appearance at the ceremony, praising both the production and the performance.

CeCe Winans sparked online backlash after praising her sister’s Kennedy Center performance, reigniting debate over politics, faith, and cancellation culture. (Photo: @cecewinans/Instagram)

“The Kennedy Honors were awesome! Great job Robert Deaton! And my baby sister @debbie.winans was incredible!!! Praise God,” CeCe Winans wrote on her social media across platforms.

The routine family moment quickly became something else following the Kennedy Center’s recent transformation under Trump, which reframed the meaning of public support.

As the post circulated, Winans began trending as the conversation shifted from vocal talent to political symbolism.

One Threads user wrote, “CeCe Winans getting ate up on Threads wasn’t on my 2025 bingo card, but as we wrap up the year: Expose them all. Rebuke them all. Correct them all. And let us do better at how we elevate people to these platforms.”

Another commenter went further, saying, “Cece Winans needs to be canceled too. How can any so called Christian support such a vile regime? Sixty years of progress in Civil Rights erased in a year. Mahalia Jackson would neva.”

On Instagram, one person directly wrote, “Wait – the TRUMP Kennedy Center?!?!? Oh Un Un LOL nope naw,” to which another asked, “right?! Like is she maga too?!”

One spoke directly to fans, “Don’t be sorry. She and her sister should know better.”

Others framed the moment as overdue clarity rather than shock.

“Cece has been a republican and Trump supporter for a while. Glad people are seeing her politics now,” one person posted.

Still, not everyone agreed, the reaction matched the offense.

“The same people trying to cancel Cece Winans because she supported her sister’s performance at the Kennedy Center are the same ones who glorify celebrities who sell the black community out behind closed doors. They know how to play in your face and pretend to be for the culture when the cameras are rolling tho, and y’all eat it up every time. Please let 2025 be the last year that y’all idolize celebrities. They don’t know or care about you trying to cancel them,” another wrote, arguing that outrage is often selective.

The backlash did not emerge in a vacuum.

The “Count on Me” singer has previously faced criticism over perceived proximity to Trump-era initiatives, most notably when she appeared in a pandemic-era public service announcement tied to the administration.

At the time, Winans addressed the controversy directly, explaining that her participation was focused on public health guidance and encouraging protective measures, not politics. She emphasized the loss of life during the crisis and framed the message as a moral responsibility rather than a political statement. Despite that explanation, skepticism lingered among critics who felt the distinction was never fully clarified.

Family history has also resurfaced in the current debate as one stated, “Smh let me do some research because I know Bebe is maga.”

Winans’ brother, Bebe Winans, previously defended his decision to perform at the Republican National Convention in 2020, telling Essence magazine that artists associating with political events does not automatically signal endorsement.

Bebe has consistently framed those moments as civic participation and an attempt to emphasize unity over party alignment, a stance that continues to follow the Winans family name.

All of this unfolds as the Kennedy Center Honors itself remains under intense scrutiny.

Once considered a largely apolitical celebration of artistic legacy, the ceremony has become a flashpoint as Trump reshaped the institution’s leadership and attached his personal branding to the venue. Some artists have publicly distanced themselves, while others continue to participate, insisting that the arts should not be surrendered to political shifts.

In the end, the reaction to CeCe Winans’ post underscores how narrow the margin for neutrality has become. What began as a proud moment between sisters evolved into a broader argument about symbolism, faith, and accountability.

