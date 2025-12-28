‘These Videos Are a Must See’: Trump Wants a Battleship With His Name on It, But a Viral Video Has Folks Howling as It Turns the Moment Into Toy Story

Social media is having a field day with President Donald Trump’s latest fascination with military muscle, joking that the commander in chief’s enthusiasm feels less like strategy and more like playtime.

The internet responded by turning Trump and his Cabinet into toddler-sized versions of themselves in an AI-generated video that shrinks their bodies, exaggerates their expressions, and turns a serious political moment into something the timeline can’t stop replaying.

An AI video turning Trump’s Cabinet into toddlers sent social media into a frenzy, blending laughs with pointed commentary about power and perception. (Photo: screenshot of babies and Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Secretary of the Navy John Phelan are all pulled into the joke, looking far more like kids showing off than officials laying out national priorities.

The clip keeps Trump’s real audio intact, letting his own words carry the moment while the visuals do the teasing. The 47th president’s big declarations about strength, dominance, and military power stay exactly the same, but the toddler-sized bodies and oversized reactions make everything land differently. The humor isn’t loud or aggressive. It’s visual. The joke is simply how serious talk looks when the people delivering it are scaled down.

“Two brand new, very large… largest we’ve ever built battleships.” — Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Navy announcement pic.twitter.com/H8hEuSQU9d — DiaperDiplomacy (@DiaperDiplomacy) December 23, 2025

Once the video landed on social media, the reactions rolled in fast.

“When you’re having a bad, crazy day, and need a good laugh. These videos are a must see. The facial expressions are priceless,” one user wrote.

Another focused on the defense secretary’s animated double, posting, “The baby hegseth expressions are the best part.”

A third leaned into the joke even further, adding, “Baby Pete is so cute.”

Other viewers connected the visuals directly to Trump’s leadership style.

“Trump is actually a child in a grown man body. He actually believes running the country is a game of legos,” one commenter wrote.

Another admitted enjoying the parody more than expected, saying, “I can’t stand this: I love diaper diplomacy, it’s so cute.”

The parody hit hard as it followed Trump’s recent press event at Mar-a-lago, where he laid out plans for a new class of battleships, part of a larger push to revive old-school naval dominance.

He spoke at length about size, speed, and power, repeatedly stressing that the ships would be bigger and more powerful than anything built before, while also noting his personal interest in how they look.

“I have approved a plan for the Navy to begin construction of two battleships. You know, you used to build the Iowa, the Missouri, the Wisconsin, the Alabama, and many others. We had big battleships. These are bigger, but they will have 100 times the — there’ll be 100 times the force, the power, and there’s never been anything like these ships,” Trump is heard saying.

While the video played for laughs, it surfaced as attention around Trump’s defense circle continued to heat up.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is one of the loudest critics, publicly teasing the Trump team after pointing out what he called an “interesting” typo during a Cabinet meeting. His jab fit neatly into the same narrative the AI video pushed — a Cabinet that critics say makes itself easy to mock.

Some X users accuse Trump of often moving with the excitement of a kid in a candy store, using presidential power in ways that feel more like play than planning. The joke doesn’t come from changing what’s said or making things up. Now the warships he wants to make look more like toys than threats.